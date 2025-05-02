The soul of the nation cannot survive without its workers — Archbishop Josef Bassey

…Calls for Urgent Labour Reforms

In a compelling Workers’ Day message, The Archbishop of Calabar and Spiritual Leader of God’s Heritage Global Mission, Archbishop Josef Bassey, has applauded the resilience and sacrifice of Nigeria’s labour force, describing them as the “silent strength and survival system of the nation.”

Addressing the nation via an official statement, the Archbishop celebrated Nigerian workers across all sectors for continuing to uphold productivity and national progress despite facing what he termed “crippling economic hardship and near-impossible living conditions.”

“In a nation where inflation has broken the back of the average worker’s income, and the dignity of labour is hanging by a thread, Nigerian workers still rise daily, give their best, and hold this country together. This is not ordinary—it is heroic,” he declared.

Archbishop Bassey decried the harsh realities where workers can no longer survive—let alone thrive—on earned income alone, and called on government, policymakers, and employers of labour to immediately address the dire welfare conditions affecting the workforce.

“There must be a moral and national awakening. A system where those who build the nation cannot feed their homes is unsustainable, unjust, and dangerous,” he warned.

Encouraging workers not to lose hope, he charged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of excellence and faith in a new Nigeria, stating that “true labour never goes unrewarded—by God or by history.”

The Archbishop concluded his message with a prayer for strength, renewal, and divine reward for every Nigerian worker, while declaring that the time for structural intervention is now.