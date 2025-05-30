The repression of widowhood: CBA foundation shines at the Pitcher Awards 2025 with two awards

When we began the Repression of Widowhood campaign, it wasn’t about awards, it was about dignity. About restoring voices that have been silenced, about standing for widows in society, often forgotten, and left behind.

In Nigeria, over 15 million women are widows, with a huge proportion classified as underprivileged / disadvantaged widows. Many face abuse, exclusion, neglected or accused of killing their husbands. Some are thrown out of their homes, whereas most are left to survive alone with children to care for and no one to care for them.

That’s where we stepped in.

What started as a podcast to educate widows on their legal rights became a national movement. From online awareness to real-life action, we mobilized a Walkathon that inspired everyday Nigerians to walk in solidarity. We weren’t just raising voices—we were raising support to echo the pain of disadvantaged widows.

But awareness was never enough. We listened to the cries behind the silence. And we acted.

With the help of five FMCG brands, we delivered:

Food relief and healthcare to 412 widows across Lagos, Ogun, and Anambra

Seed funding and financial empowerment for over 20 women to start their own businesses

Free healthcare for 202 widows

169 children back in school

Seven impactful podcast episodes reaching over 51,000 listeners

A sustainable skill-building initiative, Art Piece of Hope, teaching widows tie & dye fabric making for long-term income

These are not just numbers, they are stories of resilience

This campaign gave them more than resources gave them back hope, dignity, and a future.

And then came the win.

At the Pitcher Awards 2025, The Repression of Widowhood was honored with:

Silver for Societal Impact in Effectiveness Category – This category celebrates the measurable impact of creative work. Entries in the Societal Impact subcategory demonstrate how the campaign drove tangible results, was instrumental to cultural change, social change, environmental change or was integral to achieving a brand’s purpose.

Bronze for Non-Profit Organizations in Pitcher for Good Category – This subcategory recognizes communication or initiative that addresses social or environmental issues created by non-profit organizations or a partnership between a for-profit organization and non-profit organization.

A proud moment for the CBA Foundation, digitXplus, and for every widow whose life was touched.

“This recognition is for every woman who thought her story had ended. It’s a reminder that we see you, we hear you, and we will keep fighting for you.”

Chinwe Bode Akinwande, Founder – CBA Foundation

“It’s not every day you get to be in the forefront of a vision that truly changes lives. We’re proud of this win, but even prouder of the impact.”

Damilola Popoola, Head of Strategy – digitXplus

This wasn’t just a campaign, it was a commitment to justice. to humanity. to lasting change.

And we’re not stopping here. We’re walking for hope—until every widow stands tall again.