The midterm mirage, Nigeria’s dangerous dance with political amnesia

President Bola Tinubu.

By Stephanie Shakaa

Two years into President Tinubu’s administration, the silence is deafening.

This should be a time of national stocktaking,a moment for citizens, media, and institutions to appraise progress, demand answers, and weigh promises against performance. Instead, a troubling narrative is unfolding. Opposition leaders are defecting, public figures are applauding, and the corridors of power echo with unearned praise.

You would think the transformation of the nation was complete.

Just last month, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State elected on the platform of the opposition PDP openly pledged loyalty to President Tinubu, cloaking his defection in the language of national unity. But unity without accountability is merely complicity.

He crossed the floor with a smile. It was hailed as a “strategic alliance.” But what we are witnessing is not progress, it’s paralysis, parading as progress.

It is midterm, and Nigeria is sleepwalking again.

We’ve seen this happen before. During Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency, Nigerians exchanged critique for chorus. When accountability was needed most, we offered applause and silence. And by the time the consequences of unchecked power caught up with us in the form of insecurity, economic stagnation, and widespread disillusionment it was too late.

Now, the script repeats itself, and the sequel is unfolding with chilling precision.

At the heart of this political masquerade is the opposition or what’s left of it. Once the lifeblood of democracy, it has all but vanished into Tinubu’s swelling political camp. Their defections are celebrated as pragmatism, but what they truly represent is a betrayal of public trust. These leaders were not elected to switch sides, they were entrusted with the duty to challenge, to question, and to serve as bulwarks against the erosion of democracy.

What message does it send when every critic becomes a cheerleader? When dissent is traded for dinner invitations at the State House?

From Watchdogs to Worshippers. What Happened to Nigeria’s Opposition?

While former critics cozy up to power, the reality outside the State House is grim. The naira continues its free fall, and hardship has become a daily prayer point.

When last did we check?

Inflation is at a staggering 33.2% (NBS, April 2025). Fuel prices have yet to stabilize. Security remains fragile. But somehow, the President is enjoying commendation instead of criticism.

It sends a dangerous signal.You are doing just fine,even when you are not

This false feedback loop breeds complacency, emboldens mediocrity, and reinforces an inflated sense of achievement. President Tinubu is being handed a trophy he has not yet earned and the worst part is, he might believe he deserves it. Why wouldn’t he? The applause is loud, the criticisms few, and the opposition comfortably seated at his table.

But has governance truly been transformative? Are our streets safer? Are our schools stronger? Is the Naira healing or hemorrhaging? Has the average Nigerian found relief?

Midterm is not a victory lap. It is a moment of reckoning.

History has shown us what happens when we replace scrutiny with sycophancy. What we fail to demand at midterm will not be delivered by term’s end.

If democracy is to survive and thrive in Nigeria, it must be noisy. It must be uncomfortable. And above all, it must be accountable.

Some will say, “Give him time.” And perhaps that argument has merit. Yes, some may genuinely believe in the President’s policies and want them to succeed. But democracy does not thrive on praise it breathes through pressure.

Because when we praise prematurely, we invite peril. And when we silence our own voices, we empower those who would rather not be heard from again until it’s time to campaign.

Midterms are not for celebration. They are for accountability. If we forget that again, 2027 will not surprise us it will devastate us.

What if this silence births a second term of suffering?

Let’s not sleepwalk into another disaster.

Let’s wake up. Not in 2026. Not on election day.Now.

We must insist on governance over gimmicks, leadership over loyalty, and performance over politics. Because praise without scrutiny is propaganda. And in a country with so much at stake, we cannot afford to confuse loyalty with leadership.

Let this not be another tragedy foretold.

