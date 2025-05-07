The art and science of crafting powerful headlines and titles, by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

Did you know that as readers of this insightful column, you can write to me to request topics of interest to be written on? Yes, you heard that right. This week’s article is one of such articles based on request. So, let’s get down to it.

In journalism and content creation, headlines serve as both invitation and promise. This is the first and sometimes only chance to engage readers. Despite their brevity, headlines often determine whether an article thrives or languishes unread. For journalists and writers in Nigerian media outlets and beyond, mastering headline writing isn’t merely advantageous, it’s essential for professional success in an era of information abundance and dwindling attention spans.

The Dual Purpose of Headlines

Headlines must simultaneously accomplish two critical functions:

1. Accurately represent the content: A headline forms a contract with the reader about what information follows

2. Compel attention: In a sea of competing content, effective headlines stand out and generate interest.

When either function fails, problems arise. Sensationalist headlines that don’t deliver create distrust, while accurate but dull headlines fail to attract readers. The challenge lies in achieving both accuracy and appeal.

Common Headline Pitfalls in Nigerian and International Media

Vagueness and Ambiguity

Problematic: “Government Makes Important Announcement”

Improved: “FG Slashes Petrol Prices by N50, Effective Immediately”

Vague headlines fail to communicate specific value to potential readers. They offer insufficient information for readers to determine relevance to their interests or needs.

Burying the Lede

Problematic: “Minister Speaks at Lagos Conference on Economic Issues”

Improved: “Minister Unveils N500 billion Infrastructure Plan at Lagos Economic Summit”

Many headlines miss the most newsworthy element of the story, instead focusing on routine aspects like who spoke or where an event occurred, rather than what was actually said or decided.

Unnecessary Complexity

Problematic: “Federal Government’s Implementation of New Educational Reforms Encounters Opposition from Various Stakeholders Including Teachers’ Associations”

Improved: “Teachers’ Unions Reject FG’s New Education Reforms”

Overly long or complex headlines overwhelm readers rather than informing them. Precision requires simplicity and clarity.

Jargon Overload

Problematic: “CBN Implements New Monetary Policy Rate Adjustments to Address Liquidity Constraints”

Improved: “CBN Raises Interest Rates to 18% to Fight Inflation”

Technical language that might be appropriate within the article often renders headlines impenetrable to general readers.

Clickbait Techniques

Problematic: “You Won’t Believe What This Lagos Governor Did Next”

Improved: “Lagos Governor Cancels Road Project After Community Protests”

While clickbait might generate initial traffic, it damages credibility and reader trust—particularly harmful for serious news organisations.

The Anatomy of Effective Headlines

Clear Subject and Action

Every strong headline contains:

– A clear subject (who or what the story is about)

– A strong verb (what happened or is happening)

– Sufficient context (when, where, why it matters)

Example: “Dangote Refinery Begins Fuel Production, Could Lower Prices by December”

Specificity and Precision

Precise headlines include:

– Concrete details rather than generalizations

– Numbers, statistics, or timeframes when relevant

– Exact locations or institutions rather than vague references

Example: “ASUU Ends 8-Month Strike After N70 Billion Settlement”

Active Voice

Active voice creates immediacy and clarity:

Passive: “New Law on Media Regulation Passed by Senate”

Active: “Senate Passes New Media Regulation Law”

Active constructions generally require fewer words and create stronger mental images.

Headline Formats That Work

News Headlines

For straight news reporting, follow these formulas:

1. Subject + Verb + Object: “President Signs Electoral Reform Bill”

2. Subject + Verb + Impact: “Floods Displace 20,000 in Benue State”

3. Number + Subject + Verb: “Five Banks Merge to Create Nigeria’s Largest Financial Institution”

Feature and Analysis Headlines

For more interpretive pieces:

1. Question Format: “Can Nigeria’s Power Grid Support Industrialization Plans?”

2. How/Why Format: “How Lagos State Reduced Traffic Congestion by 30%”

3. Contrast Format: “Rising Education Costs, Falling Enrollment: Nigeria’s Educational Dilemma”

Opinion and Commentary Headlines

For opinion pieces:

1. Declarative Statement: “Nigeria’s Film Industry Deserves More Government Support”

2. Personal Stance: “Why I Believe Electoral Reform Must Include Electronic Voting”

3. Call to Action: “To Fix Nigeria’s Healthcare, Start with Primary Care Centers”

Cultural Considerations for Nigerian Media

Addressing Sensitivity

Headlines about ethnic, religious, or political tensions require particular care:

Problematic: “Northern Groups Clash with Southern Residents”

Improved: “Community Leaders Call for Calm After Market Dispute in Kaduna”

The improved version avoids unnecessarily emphasizing ethnic divisions while still reporting the essential facts.

Translation Challenges

When working between English and local languages, be aware of:

– Idioms that don’t translate directly

– Cultural references that may be misunderstood

– Different syntactic structures between languages

For bilingual publications, headlines may need different approaches in different languages rather than direct translations.

Local Context vs. International Readership

Nigerian publications with international audiences must balance:

– Local specificity (using terms familiar to Nigerians)

– Global comprehensibility (providing enough context for international readers).

Example for Local Audience: “NNPC Announces Turnaround Maintenance at Port Harcourt Refinery”

Example for International Audience: “Nigeria’s State Oil Company Begins Repairs at Major Refinery”

Technical Guidelines for Digital Headlines

SEO Considerations

While writing for humans first, consider these search engine factors:

1. Include key search terms: Place important keywords early in the headline

2. Optimal length: Aim for 55-70 characters to avoid truncation in search results

3. Avoid misleading metadata: Ensure social sharing titles match actual article headlines

Mobile Optimization

With most Nigerian readers accessing news via mobile devices:

– Front-load important information (first 25-30 characters are crucial)

– Consider how headlines appear in push notifications

– Test headline display on small screens

Social Media Adaptability

Different platforms have different optimal headline approaches:

– Twitter: Brief, direct headlines with strong hooks

– Facebook: Slightly longer, emotionally resonant headlines

– LinkedIn: Professional, benefit-oriented headlines for business content

Practical Headline Writing Process

Pre-Writing Questions

Before crafting a headline, ask:

1. What is the single most important fact or insight in this piece?

2. Why would this matter to my specific audience?

3. What emotion or reaction should this headline evoke?

4. What search terms might someone use to find this information?

Testing and Iteration

Develop the habit of writing 5-10 headline options for important stories:

– Start with a straightforward factual version

– Create variations emphasizing different angles

– Try different structures and word choices

– Select the version that best balances accuracy and appeal

Collaborative Refinement

Editors and writers should:

– Review headlines separately from article content

– Consider having headline specialists for important stories

– Collect data on headline performance to improve future efforts

Case Studies: Before and After

Breaking News

Before: “Incident Occurs at Major Airport”

After: “Fire at Lagos Airport Forces Evacuation of 200 Passengers”

The revised headline answers the key questions of what happened, where, and the impact, creating both clarity and urgency.

Feature Story

Before: “Nigerian Entrepreneur Makes Waves”

After: “From Laptop Repairs to Tech CEO: How Abiola Built a ?2 Billion Empire”

The improved version offers specific details that create a narrative arc, promising readers an inspiring story with concrete elements.

Analysis Piece

Before: “Economic Policies Have Various Effects”

After: “Naira Devaluation: Short-term Pain for Long-term Gain?”

The revised headline identifies a specific economic action and frames the analytical question the article addresses.

Headlines as Craft and Responsibility

Headline writing is neither pure art nor strict science, but it is a carefully honed craft that combines creativity with precision. For Nigerian journalists and writers, mastering this craft carries particular importance in a media environment where accurate information can contribute to national development and social cohesion.

The most successful headlines don’t merely generate clicks—they build reader trust through consistent delivery on their promises. They communicate complex ideas in accessible language. They help important stories find their audience.

By approaching headlines with both technical skill and journalistic integrity, Nigerian media professionals can elevate their work’s impact while maintaining the highest standards of their profession. In a world of information overload, the humble headline might be journalism’s most powerful tool—worthy of the care, attention, and skill that truly important work deserves.

•Dr Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.