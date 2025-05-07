Terrorists not better equipped than Nigerian military – Defence Minister disagrees with HoR, others

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Defence Minister, Mohammed Badru Abubakar, has disagreed with some members of the House of Representatives that terrorists in Nigerian are better armed and more sophisticated than the Nigerian military.

Abubakar, who made the claim while giving the scorecard of the defence ministry at the 2025 ministerial press briefing at Radio House Abuja on Tuesday, slammed such bogus claim, saying that terrorists were merely using some improvised facilities to attack with heavy capacity bombs.

The minister said that terrorists and bandits were also being aided and abetted by fifth columnists who feed them with intelligence that enable them to escape being crippled by the military.

He said the ministry is increasing its intelligence to track the sources of the drones being used by terrorists in a bid to cripple them.

Abubakar said: “We are slowly but steadily overcoming the terrorists. The Nigerian military has more sophisticated fighting equipment than terrorists and they have never come close to what the armed forces of Nigeria is using.

“It is not true that terrorists use more sophisticated drones and other equipment than the Nigerian armed forces. What is happening is that there are some elements who feed the terrorists and bandits with information and we are working to stop that and starve the terrorists with such intelligence.

“The armed forces of Nigeria are doing wonderfully well. But we have fifth columnists who supply terrorists with vital information about our operations,” the minister said.

Responding to the call by the National Assembly for a national security summit, the minister said that beyond summits the country also needs appropriate strategy to overcome security threats.

The minister said that while the security situation in the country had significantly improved since the current administration took over in 2023, it was equally imperative to understand that security threat is a global challenge not peculiar to Nigeria.

Abubakar vowed that the military will unfailingly liberate any local government or community being held by terrorists in any part of the country and pleaded with Nigerians to show understanding and cooperation with the military.

The minister said the Nigerian military was currently working with some 53 local companies for the production and supply of military equipment for its armed forces, adding that no fewer than ten of those firms were already supplying equipment to the military.

It will be recalled that at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, the member representing Jere Federal Constituency in Borno State, Ahmed Satomi, had raised a motion of urgent public importance on the renewed attacks by terrorists in his state and asked for immediate intervention to arrest the situation.

Satomi, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, lamented the recent fire incident in Giwa Barracks and the attacks on military formations in Borno and Yobe States.

The lawmaker said, “On May 1, 2025, fire engulfed the military base; an incident the military command attributed to ‘’friendly fire.’’

“The fire incident affected the ammunition facility within the barracks, and some munitions exploded, causing loud bangs. Preliminary investigation revealed that the intense heat in Maiduguri around this time of the year may have triggered or conflagrated the fire,” a military statement clarified.

“I rise to move a motion of urgent public importance regarding the recent fire incident at the armoury at Giwa Barracks and the escalating attacks on military formations in Borno and Yobe States.

“The House is aware that Boko Haram has escalated its attacks on several military formations, with several soldiers killed. The recent surge in Boko Haram attacks on military formations is deeply alarming, and also, the bravery and sacrifice of our military personnel are being tested by these relentless assaults.”

The member representing Gwoza/Damboa/Chibok Federal Constituency, Borno, Ahmed Jaha, sided with the mover of the motion and called for immediate action to protect the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.

The legislator said, “What is happening in Borno is very dangerous. While these innocent citizens are running, Boko Haram will be pushing them, riding brand new motorcycles and armed with newly purchased AK-47 rifles.

“We can no longer pretend that all is well. Boko Haram is coming back stronger and is more sophisticatedly armed than the Nigerian military. They are using armed drones, weaponised drones, which the Nigerian army is not using. In other words, they are more sophisticated and advanced than the Nigerian Army,” he lamented.

“I observe one thing, sir. Boko Haram is coming back worse than what we had in the past. Take it or leave it,’’ he alerted the House.

Adding his voice to the motion, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) called on the parliament to prevail on the relevant government departments to discharge their responsibility.

Gagdi pointed out: “As a National Assembly, we have been doing our best. We have been speaking against these ills, but Nigerians are being killed daily. We cannot continue like this.

“The departments of government should be made to account for their responsibility. We are moving to a level where Nigerians will fight against us the way they are fighting against Boko Haram. If action is not taken, Nigerians will take their destiny in their hands,” Gagdi said.