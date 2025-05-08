Tension in Imo: Gunmen set over six vehicles ablaze, kidnap commuters

…Security source says operatives closing in on suspects

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – Tension gripped communities in Imo State on Thursday as unidentified gunmen set ablaze over six trucks, buses, and private vehicles along the Owerri-Okigwe Road.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours at Umuna in Onuimo Council Area, has sparked fear among residents and commuters. An eyewitness reported that the attack appeared to be linked to the enforcement of a sit-at-home order, although the reason for the assault remains unconfirmed.

“We saw them burning vehicles and shouting that people should obey the sit-at-home order,” said a resident of the Umuna community.

Following the attack, widespread fear spread across neighboring council areas, including Okigwe, Obowo, Isiala Mbano, and Ehime Mbano. Many motorists traveling towards Enugu State were forced to seek alternative routes for safety.

Eyewitness videos circulating on social media showed at least six trucks engulfed in flames along the Umuna Road. Some nearby buildings reportedly caught fire due to the spreading blaze.

The incident comes just days after another group of gunmen, suspected to be armed herders, kidnapped over 26 passengers along the Owerri-Aba Road. The abduction occurred last Tuesday evening between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with victims reportedly dragged into a forest in Ngor Okpala Council Area.

A villager, who requested anonymity, confirmed that more than two buses were attacked, and passengers were forcibly taken into the forest. “Our people are now living in fear. Some of us have not gone to the farms since this happened,” the resident said.

Local leaders have called for stronger security measures to protect the community. “We need a strong security network to guard ourselves. This is getting out of hand. We must work closely with security agencies to find a lasting solution,” a community leader stated.

As of the time of filing this report, Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, had not responded to inquiries.

However, a security source hinted that efforts are underway to track down the perpetrators. “We are closing in on them. But for now, not everything will be put out there for the media. You will hear positive results soon. Our men are already on the ground, doing the needful,” the source disclosed.

The situation remains tense as residents and travelers remain on high alert, awaiting updates from security agencies.