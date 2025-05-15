Tension brews as Ibadan mogajis reject Alaafin as obas’ council chairman

The new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade

By Adeola Badru

Tensions are rising in Oyo State as the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), along with Mogajis, Baales, monarchs, and notable figures from Ibadanland, yesterday voiced strong opposition to the Oyo State House of Assembly’s efforts to appoint the Alaafin of Oyo as the permanent Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

The Ibadan stakeholders have urged the Assembly to refrain from creating discord, emphasising that the council’s chairmanship should be rotated among traditional rulers.

The statement followed as the assembly debated the second reading of the Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amendments) Bill, 2025, which sought to institutionalise the Alaafin’s position as the sole authority in the council, effectively ending the longstanding rotational practice.

Historically, the Council of Obas and Chiefs Law of 2000 designated the Alaafin as the permanent chairman with the authority to convene meetings. However, recent amendments have raised concerns among Ibadan leaders.

In his remark, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, President of the Ibadan Mogajis, and Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, Coordinator of the Ibadan Compounds Peace Initiative (ICPI), articulated their stance, stating that Ibadan has never been subordinate to Oyo.

They argued that the city has played a crucial role in protecting the Yoruba kingdom, citing historical events where Ibadan defended the region against external threats.

They highlighted that without Ibadan’s contributions, figures like Chief Obafemi Awolowo might not have risen to prominence, and vital regional developments could have been stifled.

“Ibadan has always been at the forefront of Yoruba unity and progress,” they asserted, insisting that the city deserves recognition as the rightful leader within the council.

The leaders warned that if the assembly proceeds with this controversial bill, it may face significant backlash from the Ibadan community.

They reminded the assembly of former Governor Alao Akala’s endorsement of a rotational system, which was previously upheld during the tenure of Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade I.

The Mogajis reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the interests of Ibadan and the broader Yoruba nation, urging the assembly to reconsider its position before further escalating tensions.