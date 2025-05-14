Tennis No 1 Sinner meets Pope Leo XIV

This photo taken and handout on May 14, 2025 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV during a private audience with Italy’s tennis player Jannik Sinner, in The Vatican. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Men’s world number one tennis player, Jannik Sinner, offered to rally with Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday, after being received by the head of the Catholic Church at the Vatican.

The 23-year-old Italian star only returned to the circuit last Saturday, at the Italian Open, after serving a three month doping ban.

Video released by the Vatican showed Sinner shaking the hand of the Chicago-born pope and presenting him with a racquet similar to his own.

With a racquet in both men’s hands, Sinner then whipped out a ball.

“Do you want to play a little bit?” asked Sinner, dressed in a black suit.

Both men laughed, peering up at the gold fabric covered walls around them.

“We’d better leave it,” joked the pope.

Sinner was accompanied by members of his family and the president of the Italian Tennis Federation, Angelo Binaghi, during the visit.

He also showed the pope the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup trophies won by Italy in 2024.

The head of the Vatican’s press office earlier said that “the pope’s passion for tennis is well known”.

The 69-year-old pontiff likes not just to watch but also to play, according to reports.

In an interview after being made cardinal in 2023, the former missionary in Peru said: “I consider myself an amateur tennis player.

“Since I left Peru, I haven’t had many opportunities to play, but I can’t wait to get back on the court.”

Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport said that according to his friends, the Augustinian “has an excellent backhand and is a formidable competitor”.

On Monday during an audience with the international press, the pope was asked by a journalist to take part in a charity tennis tournament.

“Certainly,” replied the pope. “I’ll come with (Andre) Agassi,” he said.

“As long as it’s not Sinner,” he joked.

At a tournament press conference Monday following Sinner’s third round victory over Dutchman Jesper de Jong, journalists asked Sinner what he thought about having a tennis-loving pope.

“It’s great for tennis players to have a pope who follows us and who has played,” said Sinner.

Among one of the Vatican’s many amenities is an outdoor clay tennis court.

