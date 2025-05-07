Telecom firms partner to transform digital connectivity on Lagos–Accra corridor

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bold move that underscores its continued leadership in Africa’s digital transformation, Phase3 Telecom, West Africa’s premier independent fibre optic infrastructure and telecommunications services provider, has partnered with Laser Light Africa, a subsidiary of Laser Light Companies, to unveil “Fiber Meets AI”- a cutting-edge Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution designed to redefine cloud connectivity and digital services across the Lagos–Accra corridor.

Building on Phase3’s formidable track record of innovation, this initiative leverages the company’s expansive 600km terrestrial fibre route connecting Lagos, Nigeria to Accra, Ghana- one of the continent’s most strategic and underserved digital corridors. It integrates micro data centres positioned along secured substations on Phase3’s aerial infrastructure, bringing high-performance, low-latency compute and storage capabilities directly to the edge.

According to Chief Growth Officer at Phase 3 Telecom, Craig Lowe, “This is not just about fibre- it is about future-proofing the region for the age of AI and immersive digital experiences.

“Our infrastructure forms the backbone of this transformation, and this partnership is a powerful reinforcement of Phase3’s vision: to create resilient, scalable digital highways that empower people, businesses, and governments across West Africa.”

Targeting service activation in the first half of 2026, Fiber Meets AI offers hyperscalers, CSPs, and enterprise clients a secure, flexible and rapid way to extend their cloud environments using their own software stacks- while delivering significantly lower latency and superior performance for applications such as AI, gaming, and real-time analytics.

The partnership also allows Phase3 to extend this next-generation infrastructure into its growing footprint across ECOWAS, furthering its mission to bridge Africa’s digital divide through strategic innovation and reach.

Laser Light Africa’s space-based redundancy- via its upcoming all-optical satellite constellation- will serve as a powerful complement to Phase3’s terrestrial infrastructure, ensuring enhanced reliability and network resilience for clients across the corridor and beyond.

Also, the President, SADC Region, Laser Light Africa, Derek Friend, said, “Phase3 is not just a fibre provider- it is a visionary infrastructure builder with a legacy of pioneering deployments on high-voltage transmission lines. This gives them unmatched speed, security, and cost-efficiency, making them the ideal partner to execute this ambitious initiative.”

“Their established network, technical expertise, and regional leadership will be pivotal in delivering the next wave of intelligent digital services.”

With a portfolio that already supports major sectors including finance, media, cloud computing, and government, Phase3 is once again leading the charge- driving collaboration, innovation, and impact across Africa’s digital future.