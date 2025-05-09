Teen girl takes JAMB to court over hijab ban during UTME

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Lawal Hameedat Adenike, a teenager, has taken legal action against the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and PEFTI for allegedly forcing her to remove her hijab before writing the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The case was filed on her behalf by her mother and lawyer.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday, Basirat Ojo, Lawal’s mother, recounted the incident that occurred on 25 April 2025 at the PEFTI CBT Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State.

She explained, “My daughter was told she could not write the exam unless she removed her hijab, which she wears for religious reasons. This was a painful and humiliating experience for her. As her mother, I had to take action to protect her rights.”

The lawsuit demands a public apology from JAMB and PEFTI, to be published in two national newspapers, and compensation for the violation of her rights. It also seeks a court declaration that any rule requiring the removal of hijabs by female candidates is unconstitutional.

Qousim Opakunle, Lawal’s lawyer, emphasised the legal basis for the case.

He said, “This demand violates Section 38 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of thought, conscience, and religion. It is our duty to protect these fundamental rights, especially for minors who cannot defend themselves.”