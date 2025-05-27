TECNO Named “Most Preferred Smartphone Mobile Brand of the Year” at BOICT Leadership Awards

TECNO Mobile, a global smartphone brand committed to delivering stylish, intelligent devices, and AI-driven smart technology, has been honoured with the “Most Preferred Smartphone Mobile Brand of the Year” award at the 2025 edition of the Africa Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Merit and Leadership Awards, held in Lagos recently.

The award celebrates TECNO’s continued dominance in Nigeria’s smartphone market, driven by the brand’s consistent delivery of innovative mobile technology tailored to the lifestyles and aspirations of users.

Over the years, TECNO has gained significant traction by launching feature-rich, competitively priced smartphones designed specifically for emerging markets. With flagship series such as PHANTOM, CAMON, SPARK, and POVA, TECNO has successfully catered to diverse segments, from camera enthusiasts and creatives to gamers and everyday users.

Commenting on the award, Chidi Okonkwo, General Manager, Transsion Holdings Nigeria said, “To be named the most preferred smartphone brand by Leadership is truly an honour. This award belongs to our users who continue to trust us. At TECNO, we stop at nothing to ensure that every product combines cutting-edge technology, intelligent design, and real-world value”

The BoICT Awards, organized by Nigeria Communications Week Media Limited, celebrates the contribution of leading individuals and organisations in technology driving digital transformation and excellence in Africa’s ICT ecosystem. According to Ken Nwogbo, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Nigeria Communications Week, “the awards are designed not only to recognize achievements of leading organisations in the ICT industry, but to also encourage ongoing innovation that will be beneficial to the nation at large” he stated.

As TECNO continues to innovate and expand, it remains committed to inspiring forward-looking individuals and enabling them to pursue their best selves and brightest futures through intelligent technology. The company now offers a full range of AI-powered products including smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home technology. All are built on the foundation of the brand’s guiding philosophy to “Stop At Nothing.”

TECNO remains committed to advancing digital inclusion through innovation, especially in Africa, where it continues to play a pivotal role in driving mobile connectivity and empowerment.

For more information about the brand, follow TECNO on Instagram, Facebook, and X