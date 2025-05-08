TCN unbundling: Tension in power sector over unconfirmed managers

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

lWorkers threaten industrial action

Tensions are flaring in Nigeria’s power sector as the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, has petitioned to the Minister of Power, threatening industrial action over perceived unjustified delay in confirming key managerial staff at the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

With Nigeria’s electricity supply under severe pressure, there are fears that any disruption caused by a strike could send shockwaves through the economy and further deepen the country’s energy crisis.

However, in a strongly worded letter to the Minister of Power, the Union expressed “uttermost dismay” at the continued retention of officers in acting capacities. Some of them have in acting capacity since 2023 despite clear provisions in TCN’s conditions of service mandating timely confirmation.

The affected employees, NUEE said, range from Principal Managers (PM) to General Managers (GM).

Even more alarming to the union is the Ministry’s push to “hurriedly unbundle” TCN, a move the union argues could further endanger the job security and morale of these acting managers.

“We will not allow this to happen in any guise,” the letter declares, questioning the fate of the unconfirmed staff in the looming structural overhaul.

The Union claims it has made repeated efforts to resolve the matter internally, citing letters dated November 15, 2024, and March 11, 2025, that have gone unanswered by TCN’s management.

According to the union, the TCN has deflected responsibility, stating it awaits ministerial approval.

“This continuous silence can no longer be tolerated,” said Acting General Secretary of NUEE, Dominic Igwebike, who signed the letter.

The union is now demanding immediate confirmation of all affected staff and has warned that failure to act could provoke a nationwide industrial strike.

“You are hereby put on notice,” the union warns, “to address this issue or risk industrial action which you will be held responsible for.”