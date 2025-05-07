TAU, Kwara sign MOU to operate Omu Aran General Hospital for medical training 

By Demola Akinyemi, ILORIN

The management of Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has signed a deal with the Kwara State Government to take over the Omu-Aran General Hospital as a research training center for its medical students and offer tertiary healthcare service for the residents of the area.

Recall that Engr. (Dr) Johnson Bamidele Adewumi, one of the foremost Nigerian educationists, is the current Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete, and the founder of Thomas Adewumi International Secondary School,and Thomas Adewumi University both in Oko-Irese, Irepodun LGA of the state.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which took place at the state Ministry of Health in Ilorin was witnessed by the graded traditional rulers from Kwara South and eminent stakeholders in the health and education sectors.

In her opening remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam described the signing of the agreement as a historical landmark because it is the first of its kind in the history of Kwara South,

“Today is another history-making event under our hardworking Executive Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and it’s a privilege for me to be Commissioner at this period.

“This is going to transform the healthcare service in Omu-Aran axis and Kwara South at large in terms of quality facilities and competent personnel.

“His Excellency has been the brain behind this partnership as part of his efforts to bring quality healthcare service to the people across the state.

“It takes a forward-thinking leader like our performing governor to know the limit of government in running public facilities and this necessitates the signing of this partnership.

“No doubt, Kwara is privileged to have some individuals who have built names and good reputations for themselves over the years and fortunately, Engr. Johnson Bamidele Adewumi is one of those people. I must confess that it has been a privilege to work with him during the process of this partnership. We are glad that he is fully going into this partnership to give quality healthcare service to the people of Kwara South in addition to all what he has been doing as developmental projects through Thomas Adewumi University. We are proud of you and look forward to the credible progress we will achieve together in this journey.”

In his speech, the Chancellor and Founder of Thomas Adewumi University, Engr. (Dr.) Johnson Bamidele Adewumi commended Governor AbdulRazaq for what he described as ‘unprecedented development in Kwara South by his administration’ “We cannot thank our performing Governor enough for the kind of transformation development we are witnessing in Kwara South and the state as a whole.

“The transformation of Omu-Aran General Hospital which was a secondary healthcare provider to Thomas Adewumi Teaching Hospital as Tertiary healthcare is another big plus to us in Kwara South, this is the reason we are led to this event by our traditional rulers to show our excitement and appreciation.

“Our performing Governor has proven to be a man of action again. This partnership is not about TAU or Dr. Adewumi but the entire Kwara South. This Tertiary healthcare would go a long way in saving the lives of people most especially those who might be in emergency need.

“We have never had it so good like this in the senatorial district before now. This is a remarkable achievement for us. We appreciate the Commissioner of Health, hospital management board, and Ministry of Justice for making this a reality and we will not disappoint you by the grace of God.”

Foremost traditional ruler in Kwara South who spoke on behalf of other monarchs,

Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Alebiosu gave kudos to Governor AbdulRazaq for always doing the needful for the people of Kwara South, saying that “we will continue to pray for our efficient and hardworking governor because he has not stopped embarking on transformative initiatives since last six years.

“He is a God-sent agent to Kwara and Kwara South in particular. This project is very important to us because it’s a first of its kind in Kwara South. Our coming out today in numbers is an attestation to how happy we are for this partnership.

