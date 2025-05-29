Taraba: Parents, school owners slam WAEC over midnight exams

By Femi Bolaji

There was widespread anger and frustration on Wednesday among parents and school owners in Taraba State after candidates of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) sat for their English paper late into the night, leaving the examination hall around midnight.

The examination, which was initially scheduled for earlier in the day, was inexplicably delayed by the examination body until about 9:00 p.m., with no official explanation provided.

The majority of the candidates, most of whom are teenagers, were visibly exhausted and wrote the paper under extreme stress.

Despite a heavy downpour, school owners and parents were forced to transport their wards to the examination venues at a time when many would normally be asleep.

A school proprietor who spoke with Vanguard confirmed that her students completed their exams at midnight. She expressed concern over the emotional and physical toll on the students, many of whom had been waiting in school throughout the day.

“As teenagers, they needed to be well-fed and in the right frame of mind to write such a critical paper. I had to take full responsibility for their welfare,” she said.

The proprietor also criticized the poor logistical arrangements by the examination body, revealing that she personally drove out in the rain at night to pick up exam supervisors to ensure the examination could eventually hold.

“I had to buy 30 litres of fuel to power the generator so the hall would be properly lit. This wasn’t part of our plan or budget, and we hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Vanguard gathered that while some students managed to return home around midnight, others who couldn’t had to spend the night in school.

The incident has drawn outrage from both parents and educators, who are calling on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to investigate the delay and ensure such a situation does not repeat itself.