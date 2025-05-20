Taraba Govt faces backlash over journalist accreditation lapse ahead of Tinubu’s visit

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Taraba State Government is facing heavy criticism from the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), which has accused it of deliberately excluding the press from major state functions.

In a strongly worded resolution passed during an emergency congress, the Chapel expressed outrage over the government’s failure to accredit its members for coverage of the upcoming Taraba State International Investment Summit (TARAVEST) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s scheduled visit to the state on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The union described the move as a calculated attempt to gag the press, condemning it as a clear violation of press freedom and transparency.

In response, the Chapel announced an immediate and indefinite boycott of all state government activities.

The union also passed a vote of no confidence in the Taraba State Commissioner for Information, Zainab Usman Jalingo. This followed her statement concerning the invitation of accredited journalists for a road walk—an event that reportedly excluded members of the Correspondents’ Chapel.

Despite the standoff, the union reassured Taraba residents of its unwavering commitment to its watchdog role, vowing to continue reporting on issues that affect the people and to hold the government accountable—regardless of intimidation or exclusion.