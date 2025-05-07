Taiwan: China reaffirms one-China principle

…Commends Nigeria’s Continued Support

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Chinese government has reaffirmed its firm commitment to the One-China Principle and expressed appreciation to Nigeria for its consistent support over the years.

Speaking at a media salon held on Thursday in Abuja, themed “One-China Principle as the Bedrock of China-Nigeria Relations,” the Director of the Political Sector at the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr Zhu Songbo, said the Taiwan issue is central to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zhu described the Taiwan Question as a matter stemming from China’s civil war in 1949, when some defeated political groups fled to Taiwan with foreign backing.

He said the issue remains purely an internal affair of China and should not be challenged or politicized.

He cited historical records and international documents such as the Cairo Declaration of 1943, the Potsdam Proclamation of 1945, and the 1971 United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, which recognized the People’s Republic of China as the only legal representative of China, including Taiwan.

He said, “The Taiwan Question concerns China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national sentiment. It is extremely serious and should not be argued or distorted,” Zhu said.

“At the United Nations and its agencies, Taiwan is referred to as ‘Taiwan, Province of China,’” he noted, reinforcing that there is only one China and Taiwan remains an inseparable part.

Zhu also stressed that the One-China Principle, which states that there is only one China in the world, and that the government in Beijing is the sole legal government representing the entire country; is internationally recognized and should not be undermined.

He commended Nigeria’s consistent stance, recalling that diplomatic relations were established in 1971 with Nigeria recognizing the People’s Republic of China as the legitimate representative of the Chinese people.

“China appreciates Nigeria’s support, including the relocation of the Taipei Trade Office out of Abuja,” Zhu said.

He also highlighted last year’s diplomatic engagement during President Tinubu and Foreign Minister Tuggar’s visit to China, where both countries signed joint statements reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to the One-China Principle and opposition to any form of ‘Taiwan independence.’

Zhu said China’s preferred approach to resolving the Taiwan issue is peaceful reunification under the “One Country, Two Systems” model, which would allow Taiwan to retain its current system and enjoy a high degree of autonomy.

He said, “We are open to dialogue with all groups and individuals in Taiwan to build consensus and resolve political differences peacefully”.

The Head of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Abuja and Director of the Centre for Contemporary China-Africa Research, Professor Sheriff Ibrahim, emphasized the importance of peaceful reunification and praised the strength of China-Nigeria relations.

He said, “Nigeria stands firm in its commitment to the One-China Principle and will continue to support peaceful efforts toward national reunification”.

Also speaking, Lecturer at the International Institute of Journalism and publisher of Daybreak Nigeria and The Dragon Magazine, Austin Maho, noted that Taiwan is not a government but a commercial entity.

He added that the Taiwan Trade Office in Lagos operates solely as a non-diplomatic, commercial entity and does not represent a government.

He also warned against individuals or activities aimed at promoting Taiwan independence, urging the media to avoid language that could be interpreted as recognizing Taiwan as a separate country.

He advised that news related to China should be verified using credible sources to prevent misinformation and preserve Nigeria’s strong relations with China.

Meanwhile, Professor at the Zhejiang Normal University, China, and Research Fellow at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Olalekan Babatunde, called on public officials and the media to exercise caution in their comments and reporting to avoid misrepresenting Nigeria’s foreign policy.