T.B. Joshua: Prophet I.O. Samuel urges Apostle Arome to let love lead

Prophet I.O. Samuel, Senior Pastor of Shiloh Word Chapel, has called on Apostle Arome Osayi to embrace love and unity within the Body of Christ, particularly when speaking about the legacy of the late Prophet T.B. Joshua.

In a statement shared with the media, Prophet Samuel expressed concern over what he perceived as ongoing criticisms directed toward Prophet T.B. Joshua by Apostle Arome, urging for a more constructive and loving dialogue among Christian leaders.

“Brother Arome, where is the love in our communication?” Prophet Samuel asked. “Our focus should be on the fruit of our ministries—winning souls and advancing the Kingdom of God.”

Prophet Samuel, based in Abuja, encouraged greater emphasis on unity and the global propagation of the Gospel, rather than internal criticisms. He urged leaders to reflect on their message and impact.

“Let us examine ourselves. Are we building the Kingdom or creating divisions? The world is watching how we represent Christ,” he added.

Highlighting the spiritual legacy of Prophet T.B. Joshua, Prophet Samuel emphasized the importance of preserving the positive impact of Christian leaders who have contributed to evangelism, healing, and deliverance.

“Whether in preaching salvation, healing the sick, or reaching unreached territories, we must recognize and honor the good in one another. Let love lead,” he stated.

While noting differences in ministerial approach and theology, Prophet Samuel maintained that disagreement should not give room for discord or personal attacks.

He concluded with a reminder of the core Christian message:

“Christ is coming soon. Let us focus on love, truth, and righteousness. Our message should reflect the heart of Jesus.”

As of the time of this report, Apostle Arome Osayi has not issued any response.