Sustainable logistics, green transport essential pillars for SDGs – CILT

The Vice President of Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, CILT International, Ibrahim Jibril, has said that Sustainable logistics and green transport are essential pillars for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

He said this at the 2025 Africa Forum and Conference themed: “Sustainable Logistics and Green Transport Development for Africa” held in Rwanda.

Jibril who was a former director at NIMASA, said Africa can unlock significant economic opportunities while safeguarding the environment for future generations by transitioning to cleaner and more efficient transport systems.

He said: “With its rapidly growing population, expanding urbanization, and increasing trade activities, the demand for efficient logistics and transport systems in Africa is on the increase. This growth however, must recognize the need to reduce carbon emissions, protect natural resources and build solid structure to resist climate change.

“Literally, Africa is a continent on the move, our cities are growing, trade is booming, and with that comes the challenge of reducing emissions while keeping economies running. It is like trying to change the wheels on a speeding bus.

“There is great potential for innovation; from the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy-powered public transport to the development of smart logistics networks and green supply chains.

“Sustainable logistics and green transport are not just about reducing emissions, they are about creating a more equitable, prosperous, and resilient Africa. Together, we can build a future where economic growth and environmental management are conjointly handled.

