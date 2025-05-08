Sustainable devt practices, reason for awarding Ewuzie doctorate fellowship — Ghana Institute

By Tunde Oso

Citing his sustainable development practices in Africa and Nigeria’s real estate industry, the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana (CIPRMP-GH), has conferred doctorate fellowship in Real Estate Development & Entrepreneurship Sustainability on Dr. Ebuka I. Ewuzie, Chief Executive Officer of Bukasin Unique Services.

The investiture ceremony, held at the Institute’s Ghana headquarters, celebrated Ewuzie’s exceptional leadership in the Nigeria’s real estate industry, his entrepreneurial acumen and his steadfast commitment to sustainable development practices.

The prestigious fellowship places Ewuzie among a distinguished cadre of African change agents whose work is transforming economies and communities.

Dr. Ewuzie, who has built Bukasin Unique Services into one of Nigeria’s most trusted real estate firms, was praised for his grassroots empowerment initiatives, ethical business model, and innovative client-focused approach.

His firm is especially recognized for simplifying land acquisition and property ownership for everyday Nigerians, while championing transparency and long-term value in real estate investments.

“This fellowship is both an honour and a responsibility,” Dr. Ewuzie said during his acceptance speech. “It validates the work we’ve done at Bukasin Unique Services and challenges us to do more — to deepen our impact, educate more Nigerians, and continue building structures that support economic empowerment and housing security.”

Officials from CIPRMP-GH lauded Dr. Ewuzie’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to public trust, entrepreneurship, and national growth.

The Institute — known for identifying and honouring high-impact leaders across the continent — emphasized that Ewuzie’s induction aligns with its mission to spotlight figures shaping Africa’s sustainable future through enterprise and responsible governance.

The ceremony drew a high-profile audience including scholars, policymakers, business executives, and civil society leaders from across West Africa.

Several speakers described Ewuzie’s recognition as timely and well-deserved, noting the critical role real estate plays in achieving economic stability and community development.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Ewuzie expressed deep gratitude to his team, clients, and supporters for their unwavering belief in his vision.

He pledged to continue raising the bar in the industry and to use the platform of Bukasin Unique Services to drive broader societal change.

“Real estate is more than transactions — it’s about transformation. It’s about creating access, security, and legacy for generations,” he concluded.

With this new honour, Dr. Ewuzie joins a growing network of African professionals whose work bridges enterprise with the public good, signaling a future where real estate is not only a vehicle for profit, but a foundation for inclusive and sustainable development.