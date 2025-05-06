Suspected cultists butchered farmer in Akwa Ibom community

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

HOODLUMS suspected to be cultists have allegedly butchered a middle-aged farmer at his residence in Udianga Enem in Etim Ekpo local government area, identified as

Itoro Jimmy Umanah.

Newsmen gathered that the incident occurred last weekend,d and the victim, his wife and three children were already asleep when the hoodlums stormed their residence.

The victim’s wife, who simply identified herself as Mrs Jimmy Umanah told newsmen that the hoodlums called him out, and used machetes to cut his body into pieces and abandoned him in the pool of his blood.

“They came about 10:00 pm and my husband, who was tired after returning from work was sleeping at the veranda because of heat inside. They (the assailants) came, called my husband out . My husband shouted and raised the alarm and no one came to his rescue.

” Suddenly his voice could not be heard again. At that point, I took my children and escaped into the bush through the back of our house. In the morning the neighbours arrived to see his dismembered body”, She simply narrated

The Village Chairman, Chief Lawson Akpanowon said the incident has reported to Police Divisional Police station at Utu Etim Ekpo, headquarters of Etim Ekpo LGA.

“The Police team had come to see the body cut into pieces, and we were asked to work in synergy and do some internal investigations. And after securing Police consent, we buried the deceased” Akpanowon disclosed.

The, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John confirmed the ugly incident to some newsmen yesterday, stressing, ” Investigation into the incident has commenced . Investigation is ongoing”