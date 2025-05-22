Supreme Court Verdict: Lagos LGs operate with full autonomy – Commissioner Robert

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr. Bolaji Robert, has affirmed that local governments in the state have been operating with full financial and administrative autonomy, even before the Supreme Court’s ruling in July 2024, which reinforced LG autonomy across the country.

Robert made this known on Thursday during the ongoing ministerial press briefing commemorating the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the commissioner, local governments in Lagos have had unrestricted access to their federal allocations without interference from the state government since the beginning of Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

“The issue of local government autonomy is alien to Lagos State because our local governments receive their funds unhindered,” Robert said. “We do not owe any local government. This is why our LGs outperform those in other states in terms of infrastructure, including roads and healthcare.”

He emphasized that the state has no involvement in managing local government funds, and anyone is welcome to investigate the matter independently.

On traditional institutions, Robert disclosed that the Sanwo-Olu administration has installed 50 monarchs so far, including 17 first-class kings, beginning with the installation of HRM Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom. He added that more installations are currently being processed.

As part of welfare initiatives, Robert revealed that the families of deceased SUBEB and local government staff have been paid a total of ₦775.07 million in insurance benefits.

“In the past year, the Ministry processed 85 approvals for capital projects across LGs and LCDAs. We also disbursed ₦775,071,226.16 as insurance benefits to 271 beneficiaries of deceased staff who died in active service,” he said.

He further noted that the Ministry had been proactive in guiding councils on administrative procedures through periodic meetings and strategic tours across the 57 LGAs and LCDAs.

“To ensure due process and proper regulation, the Ministry issued 14 administrative circulars, approved 43 special licenses, 12 church licenses, and supplied 176 marriage certificates to councils for official use,” Robert stated.

The commissioner praised Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its commitment to grassroots development, transparency, and support for traditional institutions and bereaved families of civil servants.