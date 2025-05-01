Students’ Loan: Report of alleged mismanagement of funds false – NELFUND

…vows to uphold zero tolerance for corruption

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, says it is alarmed by the recent surge of inaccurate, misleading, and dangerously speculative reports circulating in the public space regarding the administration of the student loan scheme.

“These reports, which suggest misappropriation and mismanagement of funds, are entirely false, grossly irresponsible, and deeply damaging to the integrity of an institution established to deliver financial hope to millions of Nigerians, “the students loan agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement by Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director, Strategic Communications of NELFUND, while distancing the agency from any corrupt act, said “This is a coordinated distortion of facts that undermines public trust, weaponizes misinformation, and threatens the credibility of a national intervention still in its infancy.”

It stated that no funds have been mismanaged, stolen, or are unaccounted for under the current NELFUND student loan scheme.

Noting that the scheme officially launched its student loan application portal in 2024, NELFUND said, “As of today, all institutional fees are paid directly to verified institutions, while upkeep allowances are disbursed to the verified bank accounts of eligible student applicants.”

According to the agency,”The figures and funding amounts currently being misrepresented in the public are drawn from entirely different education financing interventions predating NELFUND’s operational commencement.”

” They bear no relevance to the current student loan scheme and should not be falsely attributed to this institution.

“NELFUND operates a zero human interface, fully automated loan system that eliminates opportunities for financial misconduct. Every application and disbursement is digitally tracked, time stamped, and verifiable,”it added.

The agency said its “commitment to transparency and cooperation with oversight agencies, including the ICPC, is total and unwavering.”

“We have complied fully with every request for information and will continue to uphold the highest standards of public accountability.

“The circulation of unverified, context-free, and inflammatory claims at this critical stage of implementation is not only reckless, it is a deliberate sabotage of a nationally significant, people centered programme designed to expand access to tertiary education and economic mobility.

“We call on the media, stakeholders, and the public to resist the pull of sensationalism and await verified updates directly from NELFUND.

“We remain focused, undeterred, and committed to the transparent delivery of this national mandate. The future of Nigeria’s youth is too important to be hijacked by misinformation”,the agency added.