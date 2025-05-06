Students’ loan: Education minister cancels emergency meeting with VCs

Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa has cancelled an emergency meeting he had convened to meet with vice chancellors of public universities whose students are beneficiaries of the federal government’s students’ loan scheme domiciled in the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND.

The meeting, earlier billed to take place at the Federal Ministry of Education’s headquarters, Abuja, however, did not take place to the surprise of stakeholders, including the media that had gone to cover deliberations at the expected event.

They were informed that the event had been cancelled. No explanation was given for the reasons behind the sudden development.

The Director of Information and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education, Beriowo Folasade, told Vanguard that the minister rescheduled the meeting to another day, even as she said the new date was yet to be announced.

“The meeting scheduled to hold today with vice chancellors of universities has been cancelled. No new date has been fixed but I will inform the media once a new date is decided upon,” she said.

Recall that while responding to reports of alleged illegal deductions from students’ loans last week, the minister said, “The Ministry is convening an urgent meeting on May 6, 2025, with the vice chancellors of the affected universities and the Managing Director of NELFUND.”

“The meeting will aim to thoroughly investigate the matter, ensure full accountability, and reaffirm the Ministry’s zero-tolerance policy toward financial malpractice in the education sector,” he had explained.