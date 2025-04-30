Strike looms in electricity sector over alleged indiscriminate staff transfers 

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has raised concerns over the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the indiscriminate transfer of workers without adherence to established procedures or consultation with organized labour in the sector.

As a result, NUEE has instructed its members not to accept any transfer letters pending further directives from the union.

The union has threatened to embark on industrial action if the government, through the TCN, continues to take unilateral actions that infringe upon workers’ rights and terms of service without due process or involvement of labour.

NUEE lamented that several letters sent to the government, through the Managing Director of TCN, have gone unanswered.

According to the acting General Secretary of NUEE, Dominic Igwebike:

“We have been informed that TCN management has begun the indiscriminate transfer of staff without valid justification and without consultation with the union, under the pretext of the planned Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

“We recall our earlier correspondence with your management, in which you denied knowledge of any government plans to unbundle TCN. Yet, this same management is ow effecting staff transfers without consulting the union—a key stakeholder in the sector—thereby challenging the union’s position.

“We have directed all our members not to accept transfer letters or relocate until this matter is discussed and resolved with the union. Your management will be held accountable for all actions and inactions regarding this issue. This is not a threat.”

In an earlier letter to the Managing Director of TCN, the union stated:

“It is with utmost dismay and concern that we observe the planned unbundling of TCN and the establishment of an Independent System Operator (ISO) by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), without involving the union—a major stakeholder in the sector.

“According to your management team, you are unaware of the government’s agenda to unbundle ISO. If the management with whom we engage in consultative meetings claims ignorance, how can the union be aware of developments in the very industry where its members work? The union cannot be kept in the dark about matters that directly affect its members. This is unacceptable.

“Furthermore, we are aware that the separation of NISO from TCN is already underway under your management—the same management that claims ignorance of the government’s plans to unbundle ISO.

“There are currently about 3,400 ISO staff, but there are indications that the total workforce for the new ISO may be capped at 150. What then becomes of the remaining 3,250 employees? Where will they be deployed? This poses a serious concern for our union.

“As a key stakeholder in the sector, we express our dismay at being excluded from discussions and planning processes that will significantly affect the electricity sector and its workforce. The electricity sector unions are expected to work with the government, in accordance with the law, during the unbundling process to ensure best practices.

“Consequently, we demand an immediate stakeholders’ meeting to discuss the planned unbundling of TCN and ISO. Failure to involve the union in this process will be strongly opposed.

‘A Stitch in Time Saves Nine.’”