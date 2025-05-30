Storytelling is my biggest selling point as a filmmaker – Angela Eguavoen

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Angela Eguavoen is making waves in the film industry with her impactful storytelling and excellent role interpretation.

Her latest project, “Through the Valley,” is a testament to her growing influence in the art of storytelling. Eguavoen believes in telling authentic African stories that teach, bless, heal, and liberate. Her stories are often inspired by her personal experiences, making them relatable and impactful.

The movie, which is currently showing on her YouTube channel is based on her experiences as a youth corper at an Airforce Base, where she formed close bonds with military personnel.

The actress is grateful to God for guiding her to tell this story, which is currently touching lives.

“One of my biggest selling points as a film producer is telling very meaningful and impactful stories that teach, bless, heal and liberate. I am grateful to God for always putting these stories in my head and giving me the resources to bring them to life,” the actress stated. Eguavoen is dedicated to bringing meaningful stories to life, using her platform to inspire and educate her audience.