Stomping on dream moment as artist, my success story – Fatai Kelani

…as he paints Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles’ image on her book cover.

By Chris Onuoha

A Nigerian creative artist, Kelani Fatai Oladimeji hits one of his anticipated breakthrough as a fine artist, painting a special image of the popular American celebrity, Tina Knowles, the mother of the global star, Beyonce, that was used on her published book cover, ‘The Matriarch.’

The Lagos based artist, in a chat with Vanguard Correspondent, said that the feat has been one of the huge success stories of Nigerian talents breaking through in the global scene and also a testament that dreams come through regardless of all odds.

Born and bred in Mushin, a commercial city in Lagos, Nigeria, Fatai discovered his creative talent at the age of six. He said his passion for drawing blossomed as his father who took interest in his creative expository engaged him to practice from a street based artist in Mushin, where he resides.

“My career started when my dad took me to a roadside artist where I began to learn the rudiment of creative art. Thereafter, I was also enrolled to practice painting under apprenticeship from two renowned artists, Damilola Opedun and Muyiwa Williams. Damilola opedun is a big artist. I learn from him during my Industrial training (IT) days at Yaba College of Technology. He has exhibited some of his artworks both home and abroad and his works are all over the world.

“Damilola’s works have featured in various art galleries in Africa and international scene. These works include tigritude shown in Paris 2024; much love, a solo show in South Africa 2023; adorned in elegance, a solo show in Dakar Senegal done in 2024 and he is currently working on his third solo show.

“At the two artist’s studios, I got exposed to various techniques of raw painting and graphic designs before I got admission to study Fine Art at Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Lagos in 2014. Before then, I had made impressive endeavours in arts, as some of my earlier paintings were sold on the streets of Lagos. This however, encouraged and motivated me to do art as a career.

“I graduated in 2019 with Higher National Diploma, majoring in painting from Yabatech and thereafter, I have been a full time studio artist, and in February 2021, I won the first runner up of ‘Talent Hunt’ art competition held in Odilowo/Ojuwoye Mushin, Lagos, an event hosted by Hon. Rasaq Ajala, the chairman of Mushin Local Government,” he added.

Fatai also mentioned that since graduation, he has vibrantly been involved in painting and exhibiting locally until International connections came his way. And talking about his style of art, Fatai said; “I draw inspiration and creativity from nature and my environment, using them as metaphors in my works.”

As a versatile impressionist and realist, his artistic impressions take on forms through stories conjured in his mind. His works medium are done in oil, acrylic, pastel, water colour, and charcoal.

“My creative journey is driven by a profound commitment to amplify the voices, experiences, and narratives of the black community through the vibrant language of figurative art.

“My works serve as a resonant expression of ‘Black power,’ capturing the essence of resilience, strength, and beauty that defines the spirit of ‘Blackism.’ Through a symphony of vivid colors and powerful compositions, I try to celebrate and elevate the stories of black narratives often overlooked or inaccurately portrayed in mainstream discourse,” added Fatai.

He noted that with each stroke of brush and contour of images he creates, they all represent a testament to the rich tapestry of black identity, history, and culture that deserves to be recognized, honored, and cherished.

According to Fatai, art really, is more than just a profession. “It goes beyond choosing a career but navigating through a tough terrain and excelling. It is not just a thing of luck but it goes with a reward for hard-work and perseverance. This is to testify that dreams come through and your talent can bring out the best of you. It can as well, define your purpose and the essence of ones existence,” he said.

On sharing his experiences and magic moments through the art, Fatai said his involvement with Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mother was a huge success and a motivating factor towards actualising his dreams.

“Been commissioned to do a painting of the book cover, ‘The Matriarch,’ by Tina Knowles is such a huge privilege for me, it’s indeed my biggest breakthrough as an artist based in Nigeria, and this was done in June 2024. With that opportunity on my, I can boldly say that I am an epitome of the phrase “A rose that grew from concrete,” he said.

Fatai also shared that Tina knowles had long been supporting his career before reaching out to him for the commissioning of her book cover. “She has been giving me some painting contracts and even introduced me to her friends who, in turn, commissioned me to do paintings for them,” noted Fatai, adding that she has since been supporting him in his art career.

“For me, it was a magic moment and a great turnaround when she reached out to me to make the painting for her book cover. And at first, I felt like I am not such a known artist to be commissioned for such a huge project. But I was convinced she really appreciates my talent through my previous works in her possession.”