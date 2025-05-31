Stay away from cultism, drugs, IGP Egbetokun urges Nigerian youths

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has urged children in Lagos State to stay away from cultism and other social vices.

He gave the advice on Saturday at the Police College, Ikeja, in commemoration of Children’s Day Celebration and organised by the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV).

The theme of the event, “For Every Child, Every Right”.

According to him, cultism and other crimes divide society and make it unsafe.

Egbetokun urged the children to know their rights.

“You have the right to education, shelter, food, and parental protection from any vices that will impede your educational development.

“You need to focus on your studies, attain academic excellence; all these vices will distract you from achieving this.

“Grow up to be great Nigerians who will contribute meaningfully to the economic, political, and social progress of this country.

“You are the strength of the nation, and a lot is expected from you,” he said.

According to him, drug addiction creates a burden on the health sector.

“We have a lot of cases in the hospitals having to do with health issues such as mental issues.

“Instead of diverting resources to taking care of the well-being of our people, efforts will be diverted to the issue of serving people who have developed mental health problems,” the police boss said.

Egbetokun, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Police Command, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, thanked POCACOV for starting the campaign with the young generation.

“Starting with primary and secondary schools is important because we discovered that these days, many of our youths are getting involved in cultism and drugs.

“Over 60 per cent of the population is made up of youth, and they are very precious to us. They are the leaders of tomorrow, and we must guide them to lead very well when they are mature.

“Once we are able to solve the problem of cultism and drugs, we will have less crime, less anxiety, and less fear of crime.

“Also once we have less crime in our society, there will be development, and our lives will be better,” the I-G said.

Children at the eventIn the same vein, the National Coordinator of POCACOV, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olabisi Okuwobi, said that cultism gives birth to other vices.

“Cultism does not pay; it is like the mother of all crimes. It gives birth to drug abuse, rape, kidnapping, murder, and other vices,” she said.

Okuwobi urged the students to avoid going to certain places where they may be initiated.

“Avoid going to birthday parties while in school. That is the medium through which cults build their activities by forceful initiation,” she advised.

The POCACOV boss thanked the I-GP for introducing preventive policing to complement law enforcement.

“The IGP believes that law enforcement alone cannot do it; arresting, prosecuting, and maybe being remanded in prison is not enough to curb crimes in our society because we discovered that some of them can go to prison and come back, still resorting to crime.

“The I-GP now felt that there is a need for us to identify the root causes of all these criminalities, and we should tackle them.

“In five years’ time, these youngsters will make informed choices, and the crime rate will come down,” she explained.

According to her, more than 20 primary and secondary schools in Lagos State were represented at the event.