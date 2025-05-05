State of emergency: Gov Dauda accused of launching political war against Tinubu

Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal

The Northern Patriots for Justice and Democracy (NPJD) has accused Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, of waging a political battle against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, amid rising insecurity and calls for a state of emergency in the state.

In a statement issued Sunday in Kaduna and signed by NPJD President, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Gwandu, the group alleged that Governor Lawal has withdrawn ₦10 billion from local government funds to sponsor a nationwide and international propaganda campaign aimed at shielding his administration from scrutiny.

“We have credible intelligence that Governor Dauda Lawal has withdrawn over ₦10 billion from Zamfara’s local government account to fund media propaganda, mobilise surrogate groups locally and internationally, and mislead the world into thinking Zamfara is not on the brink of collapse,” Gwandu said.

The group claimed this campaign was designed to deflect pressure from the Presidency and undermine calls for federal intervention in Zamfara’s deteriorating security situation.

According to Gwandu, part of the strategy includes sponsoring fictitious civil society organisations to file phony petitions against Matawalle, painting him as a corrupt figure to undermine his influence.

“These groups have been paid to fabricate petitions against Matawalle and frame him as the enemy of progress in Zamfara,” he alleged.

“They are manipulating the narrative, trying to make it seem like the former governor is being hounded for corruption, when in reality, it is Matawalle’s close ties to President Tinubu and his firm stance on insecurity that have made him a target.”

Gwandu further accused the governor’s allies of trying to shift public frustration over national hardship toward the federal government, while allegedly mismanaging state funds.“ There is now a calculated attempt to shift public anger toward the presidency by pushing the narrative that Tinubu is responsible for the hunger in the land. But the truth is, Dauda Lawal has squandered the resources of Zamfara State and has virtually nothing to show for his almost two years in office.”

Zamfara has seen a surge in violent attacks across several local government areas, causing mass displacement and deepening the humanitarian crisis. The political situation has also grown more unstable, with ten lawmakers forming a parallel assembly in defiance of the state legislature.

Gwandu warned that Governor Lawal’s actions constitute a direct challenge to federal authority. “It is irresponsible and dangerous for any sitting governor to wage a political battle against the Commander-in-Chief while his state burns,” he said.

“The message from Gusau is clear: Dauda Lawal is more concerned with 2027 than with the lives being lost in Zurmi, Anka, Maru, and beyond.”

The NPJD condemned the alleged use of public funds to sway public opinion.“Let it be known that Zamfara State is not a monarchy. The constitution does not give any governor the right to withdraw billions of naira without transparency and accountability. That money belongs to the people.

The group confirmed it had filed petitions with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) regarding the financial allegations .“We will not watch in silence as Zamfara is turned into a personal kingdom. If nothing is done, we will mobilise peaceful protests across major cities in the north to draw attention to the abuse of office and worsening insecurity. Enough is enough.”

Calling for decisive presidential action, Gwandu said the situation in Zamfara is fast becoming a test of the federal government’s resolve.

“President Tinubu has a duty, not just to the constitution but to every Nigerian, to act in the interest of national security. Zamfara cannot be allowed to descend further into anarchy because one man wishes to avoid federal oversight.”

He urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community elders to speak out.

“Zamfara is bleeding. The people deserve a leadership that puts their safety above politics. This is not a time for fence-sitting. If they remain silent, history will judge them as enablers of the current rot.”

Vanguard News