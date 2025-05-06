SS3 student shot, killed by suspected herders in Kogi community

Armed herdsman

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Tragedy struck in Odo-Ere, headquarters of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, as Kola Sunday, an SS3 student of United Comprehensive College, was reportedly shot and killed by suspected herders.

The fatal incident occurred on Saturday, May 3rd, just two days before Sunday was scheduled to sit for his first paper in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Monday, May 5th.

According to sources in the community, Sunday and his two younger siblings were working on their family farm when they were ambushed by the assailants. While his brothers managed to escape and return home, Sunday was not so fortunate. He was reportedly shot in the head and died on the spot before any help could reach him.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, though the community suspects the involvement of herders due to the nature of recent tensions in the area.

The tragic killing has sparked outrage and grief across the community, with residents calling for swift investigations and improved security in the region to prevent further loss of innocent lives.