SPIN project targets 500,000 hectares for irrigation, hydropower generation – Minister

…as 23 States key into project

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, Friday disclosed that the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria, SPIN, Project sets to irrigate 500,000 hectares of land for food production and generate hydropower.

Utsev made this known in a keynote address at the ‘Inaugural Meeting of the Project Steering Committee on the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria, SPIN, Project’, in Abuja.

He is the Chairman of the Committee while the Minister of Power is the Co-Chair, and others are the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; Minister of Environment;Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; State’s Commissioners of Water Resources and Agriculture from participating States; and the Secretary of the Committee is the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

According to the Minister, from the conceptualization of the project, the Ministry made a call to all the State Governments, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, via a letter dated 5th February, 2024 to encourage them to express interest in participating in either of the two adopted models under the project, which 34 States indicated interest in participating while 27 pledged to fulfil the conditions for readiness, and 17 States are qualified, having met the three eligibility conditions: enacted a State-level Water Users Association’s law; have a budget line appropriated for Operation & Maintenance support to the Water Users Association in the State; and established Counterpart Funding for the project.

He also added that these States can participate in either of the two implementation models as chosen by them: Model 1: Focus on the Federal (River Basin Development Authority-managed) schemes in partnership with interested States; and Model 2: Targets State-owned irrigation schemes with demonstrated readiness and commitment.

He said: “As we are all aware, Nigeria is committed to improving its food, water, and energy security, and with the use of the Irrigate Nigeria Project, we can achieve the vision of having an estimated 500,000 ha irrigated agriculture, 30 Gigawatts of sustainable energy, and improved resilience to floods, droughts, and climate change. It is in line with the objectives of irrigating Nigeria that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation piloted the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria Project, commonly referred to as the “TRIMING Project”, as part of the Federal Government’s recent efforts to reform and improve the irrigation sector and its governance.

“The TRIMING Project pioneered transformative management initiatives and introduced the training and empowerment of the Water User Associations (WUAs) to participate in the Management, Operations, and Maintenance of the irrigation schemes.

“The project recorded a remarkable success story, as the Management Operation and Maintenance model was used by the WUAs to rehabilitate about 32,000 ha of large-scale irrigation schemes, which significantly enhanced food production and created positive impacts on the livelihood of especially rural farmers.

“The Federal Government, in an attempt to build on the results achieved under the TRIMING Project, strategically designed the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria Project in collaboration with the World Bank Group, which is supported by a loan facility of USD 500 million.

“The project seeks to address critical national priorities in the areas of water resources management, irrigation development, and hydropower generation through an integrated and multi-sectoral approach involving stakeholders at both the Federal and State levels under two models (Model 1 and Model 2).

“The project has four key components, which are patterned to enhance national capacity to facilitate the delivery of large-scale, multi-purpose infrastructure for irrigation and hydropower, while ensuring sustainable water governance. These components include: Institutional Strengthening; Irrigation Modernization; Dam Safety and Operational Improvements, and effective Project Management.

“The project has a clear institutional arrangement that defines the roles to be played by each entity as contained in the project operation documents. The Steering Committee will serve as the apex policy and decision-making body for the Project, and so the inaugural meeting is a pre-determined factor for the commencement of the project.”

Meanwhile, in a remark, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari, noted hat the project supported by the World Bank is very cardinal in food production and also boosting electricity, which are essential for food production and the project would go a long way.

He also added that the population growth of Nigeria is projected to reach 450 million people by 2050, which is 25 years from now.

“I am happy that we are taking a lot of steps and major decisions are taken, support from development partners to assist Nigeria cater for its citizens”, he said.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mahmuda Mamman, while noting the need for hydropower generation as catalyst for development, cheaper and can be there for minimum of 30 years assured commitment by his Ministry to the SPIN project.

“Furthermore, hydropower plants are critical in balancing the power grid. They can quickly adjust their output to meet the long-term demand, especially when it comes to clearance or in case of failure from other sources. This ability to gradually go up or down maintains system stability and voltage level and ensures quick recovery after outages.

“Additionally, hydropower facilities typically have lower operational and maintenance costs compared to other power generation technologies. Once established, it can run for a minimum of 30 years.

“As the co-chair of the Project Steering Committee and key implementing partner, I hereby affirm the Ministry of Power’s commitment to the successful implementation of this SPIN project”, he assured.

Meanwhile, in his presentation about the project, the National Coordinator, SPIN, Engr Ipinlaye Olaiya, said the SPIN project targets 500,000 hectares of land for irrigation.

However, Olaiye made it clear that implementation of the project cannot be done only by the Federal Government but in collaboration with the State governments as well.

He also added that States are to enact Water User Association, WUA, Act for the sustainability of the project.