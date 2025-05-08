Sowore blasts Peter Obi for ‘gaslighting’ Nigerians who protested against Jonathan’s govt

By Bayo Wahab

Human Rights Activist Omoyele Sowore has chastised the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi for questioning the necessity of the 2012 subsidy protest against Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

In his response to critics, who accused him of demarketing Nigeria abroad, Obi wondered why those who protested against Jonathan’s government are not raising their voices against fuel and food price hikes under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Where are those who, in 2012/13, protested vigorously when increases in fuel, exchange rate, food and transport prices were moderate and manageable under President Jonathan?

“Where are those who called President Jonathan all sorts of names, ‘Clueless, corrupt, ineffective and lifeless government”? Where are they now that the Prices of everything have increased tenfold?” Obi asked.

Reacting to Obi’s questions, Sowore, who participated in the 2012 subsidy protest, fired back at the ex-governor of Anambra, saying his stance on national issues is questionably dishonest.

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters argued that Obi’s questions implied that protests against Jonathan’s economic policies were unnecessary because he was an economic adviser in the administration.

Sowore alleged that Obi’s bank, Fidelity Bank, was used to assist former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke, in laundering money.

I have repeatedly stated that @PeterObi's stance is questionably and patently dishonest if not outrightly DUMB.



He said, “I have repeatedly stated that @PeterObi’s stance is questionably and patently dishonest if not outrightly DUMB. He seems to imply that protests against @GEJonathan’s economic policies were unnecessary, given his role as an Economic Adviser in that administration, they were all supporting themselves by looting Nigeria dry including the role of his Fidelity Bank assisting Diezani to move hard cold cash.”

The activist argued that if Obi believes protests are unwarranted under @GEJonathan, why should President Bola Tinubu’s administration not hold the same view, despite Nigerians’ complaints against his government?

“This raises concerns about his perspective on the current wicked Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT regime. If he believes protests are unwarranted under @GEJonathan why should Tinubu’s handlers not hold the same view, after all, they claim that their economic policies are for the good of Nigerians even though our people are dying in droves and they too have looted Nigeria dry in less than two years,” he stated.

Since Obi criticises Tinubu’s economic policies, Sowore challenged him and his Obidient movement to lead Nigerians in protest against Tinubu’s government.

Therefore, he asked Obi to stop gaslighting other Nigerians who didn’t support his political agenda, adding that the ex-governor and his followers have never led any protests in the country.

