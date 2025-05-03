Southeast youths condemn alleged blackmail against Seyi Tinubu, issue ultimatum

Seyi Tinubu

By Adeola Badru

A youth group on the platform of the South East Youth Stakeholders Council has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Atiku Isah, whom they identified as a factional leader of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), to apologise to Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, for allegedly orchestrating a “politically motivated” campaign of blackmail and character assassination against him.

A statement issued by the council chairman, Eric Uwakwe (JP), stated that Nigerian students elected Comrade Olusola Oladoja as NANS president, dismissing Isah’s claim to leadership.

The council alleged that Isah’s actions are aimed at damaging Seyi Tinubu’s reputation and hindering his potential ambition to run for governor of Lagos State in 2027.

They further claimed the alleged blackmail was an attempt to implicate the first family and the presidency.

The statement read in part: “The Southeast youths have watched with dismay the shameful theatrics and dance of one Atiku Isah, who is claiming to be the factional leader of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).”

“For the records, Nigerian students elected Comrade Olusola Oladoja as their national president alongside NANS executive council. This is public knowledge.”

“For Atiku Isah to lay claim as the authentic or factional leader is laughable and highly condemnamble.”

“Aside from the weighty implication of impersonating a well-respected and recognised student body like NANS, Atiku Isah has unleashed an industrial scale propaganda, blackmail and character assassination against Seyi Tinubu, the number one Youth leader in Nigeria.”

“The persistent politically orchestrated blackmail against Seyi Tinubu and the first family is a slow-motion error in plain sight, a handshake above the elbow that can no longer be tolerated.”

The youth council, however, vowed to resist any attempts to tarnish Tinubu’s image and have pledged their unwavering support for him, offering to purchase his governorship nomination form in 2027.

They warned Isah and his sponsors to cease their actions or face unspecified consequences. The council insisted that any effort to prevent Seyi Tinubu from contesting the governorship is “an exercise in futility.”

