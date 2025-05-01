Southeast traditional rulers pray for Soludo’s second tenure victory

Gov Soludo

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Traditional rulers from the five South Eastern states of Nigeria, comprises Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia and Ebonyi have openly prayed for Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo to clinch his second tenure victory ahead of the November 8 Anambra Governorship election to enable him consolidate on the achievements he has so far recorded within his present first tenure.

The Monarchs stated this when they embarked on an inspection tour of key infrastructural projects undertaken by the governor within a space of three years of his first tenure in office.

The tour according to them, was part of their two-day 2025 South East Traditional Rulers Council Delegates Meeting which ended on Thursday at the International Convention Center, ICC, Awka.

The meeting was aimed at fostering unity towards regional development in all the communities in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

Briefing newsmen at the premises of Solution Fun City Awka, the Chairman of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the traditional ruler of Amaifeke Orlu, Imo state, HRM. Eze (Dr.) Emmanuel C. Okeke, described governor Soludo as the most business minded governor Nigeria has ever had since the return of democracy in 1999.

According to him, today we are all here to see what the Igbos and Nigerians at large have been saying about the transformational projects the governor has done within a period of three years in office and we are all happy with the projects, especially, the almost completed new Anambra State Government House/Lodge and the Solution Fun City”.

“Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has actually proven his vision of making Anambra State a destination point beyond any human imagination. We are proud to have him and we will continue to pray and support him until his vision for a better Anambra State, the South East region and the country at large is achieved”.

Igwe Okeke also urged other south east governors to emulate Soludo’s efforts in infrastructural development in Anambra State.

Addressing the Traditional rulers, governor Soludo, highlighted the importance of each stakeholder playing a vital role in the region’s advancement, emphasizing that collaboration is key to building the South East of their dreams.

Reflecting on the profound connection of the Igbo language, Governor Soludo noted, “The Igbo language holds us together, irrespective of the dialects.” He lamented the changes that have occurred in Igbo land over the years, expressing concern about the erosion of foundational values and traditional practices.

“The Igbo land I knew as a child is no longer the same. The fundamentals seem to be eluding us, and many taboos that once bound our society are fading away,” he said.

Governor Soludo urged the Monarchs to unite and work with various forces to reclaim their homeland. “This is your pivotal role,” he asserted.

He also addressed the ongoing clash of cultures and religions, which has resulted in celebration of ill-gotten wealth and other vices, calling for a renewed focus on the values of hard work, enterprise, and integrity.

He commended the Monarchs for choosing Anambra for this year 2025 South East Traditional Rulers Council Delegates Meeting.

In his remark, the Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, ASTRC and traditional ruler of Obosi Kingdom, HRM Igwe Chidubem Iweka III (Ogalagidi), described the facilities as world-class, with state-of-the-art features and underscoring the governor’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

Igwe Iweka commended the governor for his continue support towards the welfare of traditional rulers in the state and the region as a whole.

In their seperate speeches, the Chairman of Enugu state Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Samuel Asadu and the Traditional ruler of Nawfia community, Igwe Daniel Ugochukwu Obelle, appealed to the people of the State to continue to pray for the governor to enable him complete the good work he has started.

The Traditional rulers were lead in the inspection tour by the State Commissioner for Works, Engr Ifeanyi Okoma, his Local Government/Chieftaincy Affairs counterpart, Mr Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, short after which the settled down for the delegate conference proper.