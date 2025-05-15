South Africa beat Nigeria 1-0 to reach AFCON U-20 final

South Africa booked their place in the final of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025 after edging Nigeria 1-0 in a tense semi-final clash at the Suez Canal Stadium on Thursday.

A decisive 66th-minute header by Tylon Smith proved the difference in a fiercely contested encounter between two of the continent’s most successful youth sides.

Smith’s towering finish from Neo Rapoo’s corner marked his first goal of the tournament — and one that could not have come at a better time for the Amajita.

The result ends Nigeria’s quest for a record-extending eighth U-20 AFCON title, as the Flying Eagles fell short in the semi-finals for the third consecutive edition — having lost at the same stage to Gambia in 2023 and Mali in 2019.

Despite enjoying greater possession and creating more chances, particularly in the second half, Nigeria were repeatedly denied by South African goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe.

In the dying minutes, Lowe produced a string of brilliant saves to thwart Emmanuel Chukwu and Israel Ayuma, preserving his side’s narrow lead under intense pressure.

The match began cautiously, with both teams testing each other but failing to carve out clear chances.

Early efforts from Nigeria’s Tahir Maigana and South Africa’s Kutlwano Letlhaku were comfortably handled

by the goalkeepers, as the first half ended goalless.

Nigeria appeared the more dangerous side after the break and introduced Rickson Mendos and Bidemi Amole in the 65th minute to bolster their attack.

The changes sparked a flurry of opportunities, but South Africa’s defence held firm. Ayuma came closest to equalizing with a diving header that was superbly kept out by Lowe.

South Africa, who remain unbeaten at the Suez Canal Stadium, showed impressive discipline and composure to close out the game.

The victory sends them into their second-ever U-20 AFCON final — their first since 1997, when they finished as runners-up.

The Amajita, who have already secured qualification for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, will now set their sights on lifting their first continental title.

