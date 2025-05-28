SON raises concerns over influx of adulterated lubricants, engine oil

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has called for concerted efforts against the influx of adulterated lubricants and engine oil in the country.

The SON Director-General, Dr Ifeanyin Okeke, made the call at a one-day sensitisation workshop on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was themed “Impact of Adulterated/Lubricating Engine Oil on Nigeria’s Economy”.

Okeke, represented by SON State Coordinator, Mr Razak Oyewopo, said the adulterated lubricants and lubricating oil had been a major challenge impacting negatively on the country’s economy.

According to him, adulterated lubricants are a menace that extends beyond mere product quality and poses significant risks to vehicles, machinery, and, ultimately, the economy.

“The implications of adulterated lubricants and oil are far-reaching, as they reduce the lifespans of engines and also increase maintenance costs.

“It forms a detrimental impact on our manufacturing and service sectors, thereby diminishing productivity in the long run.

“It is estimated that improper lubrication can lead to mechanical failures that result in costly repairs, downtime, and lost revenue.

“For a nation striving for economic recovery and growth, the ripple effects of these issues can be devastating. The stakes are high, and the need for action is urgent.

“We can promote the use of certified high-quality lubricant oil that does not protect investments alone, but supports a sustainable and resilient economy”, he said.

Okeke, however, said that there was an urgent need to raise awareness on the grave dangers posed by these substandard products and empower consumers to make informed choices.

He called on stakeholders to commit to best practices, transparency, and ethical dealing on certified high-quality lubricant engine oil.

Okeke said that the organisation would not relent in its efforts to ensure a healthier lubricants market that required collective efforts.

In his remarks, Mr Tijjani Sahib, the Chairman of Engine Oil Lubricant Dealers in Osun, commended SON on its tireless efforts in ensuring a healthier lubricants market in the country.

Sahib appealed to his members to embrace good, healthier lubricant oil for the safety of engines and other purposes to which it was being used.

Also, Mr Sangosanya Olatunji, the Ekiti SON Coordinator, who delivered the workshop lecture, emphasised the importance of the production and use of genuine lubricants and engine oil.

Olatunji noted that fuel efficiency, emission reduction and extended drain intervals were functions of a good lubricant engine oil.

He called on stakeholders to support the organisation in achieving its mandate in the country