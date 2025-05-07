Son allegedly butchers father with machete in Jigawa

By Bashir Bello

A 20-year-old man identified as Muhammad Salisu has allegedly butchered his biological father, Salisu Abubakar, with a machete in Jigawa State.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the Jigawa Police Command, SP Lawan Shiisu, said the suspect attacked his father, inflicting severe injuries on his shoulder, neck, and chest.

According to Shiisu, the police received information about the attack on Monday, May 5, 2025, at about 10:00 AM. The incident occurred at Bakin Kasuwa Quarters, Sara District, Gwaram LGA.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Sara mobilized his patrol team to the scene. The victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Birnin Kudu for medical attention. Sadly, the medical doctor on duty confirmed him dead. The body was later handed over to relatives for burial.

The suspect was arrested, and the weapon used in the attack was recovered. Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dutse for further investigation. Upon completion, the suspect will be arraigned in court to face the full weight of the law.

Police Arrest Suspect in Kano for Murder of 30-Year-Old Man

In a separate incident, police operatives in Kano State have arrested Aliyu Umar in connection with the murder of Shehu Muhammad, a 30-year-old resident of Danbare Quarters, Kano.

SP Abdullahi Haruna, the spokesperson for the Kano Police Command, stated that Umar, along with an accomplice who is still at large, attacked the victim with a long sharp cutlass, inflicting multiple injuries.

The attack occurred on May 5, 2025, at about 6:40 AM. Upon receiving the report, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori dispatched police teams and detectives to the scene. The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

Police arrested Aliyu Umar at the scene and recovered the weapon used in the crime. Umar is currently assisting the police with their investigation and will be prosecuted upon its conclusion.

The Kano State Police Command commended community members for promptly reporting the incident and assisting in the arrest. It also assured the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and security while urging vigilance and timely reporting of suspicious activities.