Soludo to University Stakeholders: You can disagree, but never lose sight of the goal

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has urged university stakeholders to maintain focus on the collective goal of institutional development, even amid disagreements.

Speaking at the combined convocation and 25th anniversary celebration of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) at the Igbariam campus, Soludo, who is the Visitor to the university, emphasized that while intellectual disagreements are part of university life, such conflicts must not derail progress.

“Let us disagree, but in the end, let us not be so disagreeable that we lose sight of the ball,” the governor said in response to reported petitions by some staff members of the institution.

Soludo assured the university community that a substantive Vice Chancellor would be appointed before the end of June 2025, as soon as the governing council submits a shortlist of three candidates.

“This university has a world-class chairman of governing council in Professor Chidi Odinkalu. With the council’s guidance, I believe the university will achieve great things. I urge the council to quicken the process—once I receive the three names, I will appoint the Vice Chancellor the same day,” he said.

The governor described Anambra as an “A-state” that deserves an “A-class” university and reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the growth of COOU and other educational institutions in the state.

He praised past governors for their contributions to the university’s development, with special recognition for its founder, the late Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, who he said would soon be honoured by the state government.

Soludo, who described education as “the now of tomorrow,” stressed the importance of investing in both education and health, saying, “There is no better investment than in these sectors. Without education, there can be no future.”

He commended individuals and groups who had supported the university through infrastructural and philanthropic contributions, noting that legacies are measured not by wealth, but by impact.

During the convocation, the governor’s wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, received an honorary Doctorate Degree in Nutrition Sciences for her advocacy and initiatives promoting healthy living through her pet project, Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo.

Her recent innovation, “Nonye’s Healthy Living Pap,” has received endorsements from both the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF for its role in combating childhood malnutrition.

Other awardees of honorary doctorate degrees included business mogul Chief Emma Bishop Okonkwo; traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Alex Onyido; Managing Director of Dozie Group, Mrs. Ada Chukwudozie; Chief Christopher Ndubuisi; and Engineer Chigozie Mbanefo.

Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Kate Omenugha, said the honorees were recognized for their outstanding contributions to humanity. She reiterated her commitment to positioning COOU among the top ten universities in Nigeria and called on alumni and stakeholders to support the university’s development efforts.