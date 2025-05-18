Soludo condemns murder of Aguleri PG, attack at Isuofia checkpoint

Professor Charles Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has condemned the murder of Ifeanyi Iloakasia, a lawyer and President General of Aguleri community in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

Iloakasia was murdered alongside his client last week at the Agulu-Nanka boundary area while returning from court.

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo condemned the killing, describing it as “cowardly.”

He expressed deep condolences to the family and friends of the late Barr. Iloakasia, as well as the people of Aguleri, who have been devastated by the tragic loss of a man widely praised as a tireless advocate of peace.

Aburime noted that although the criminal incident may have understandably heightened concerns among the public, Anambra residents should be assured that the state government is taking the matter with utmost seriousness. He added that the government is working closely with security agencies to ensure that the fleeing killers are apprehended and justice is served promptly.

Governor Soludo also commended the bravery of the state security operatives who thwarted an attack on a security checkpoint in Isuofia, his hometown, on May 15, 2025.

“While mourning the loss of one of the gallant officers during the confrontation, it is, however, reassuring that calm has returned to the area, and security operations have been intensified to ensure the continued safety of our communities,” the statement read.

The Governor deeply empathized with all those affected by these recent tragic incidents and reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the peace and security currently being enjoyed in the state.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to cooperate fully with security agencies as the state works tirelessly to eliminate the scourge of violence in Anambra.