Sokoto Govt approves ₦69bn for 500 luxury housing units, 250 tractors other projects

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Sokoto State Government has approved a total of ₦69 billion for a series of transformative projects aimed at enhancing housing, agriculture, and infrastructure across the state.

The approvals were announced on Wednesday following the state’s 4th Executive Council Meeting, presided over by Governor Ahmed Aliyu. Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Sambo Bello Danchadi, detailed the projects, emphasizing their significance for the state’s development.

Top among the approved initiatives is the acquisition of 500 luxury housing units at the proposed Sokoto City. The housing units, originally built by the federal government, will be purchased at the cost of ₦44.7 billion. The initiative is part of the state’s broader plan to address the housing deficit and accommodate its rapidly growing urban population.

In a move to strengthen the agricultural sector, the council also approved the procurement of 250 tractors and associated implements valued at ₦22.1 billion. The funding will be shared between the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (60%) and the Ministry of Agriculture (40%).

Speaking at the briefing, Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Tukur Alkali, described the tractor purchase as “a critical intervention to increase food production and mechanize farming at the grassroots.” He added that the tractors would be made available to farmers at heavily subsidized rates to improve agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.

Additionally, the government approved over ₦2 billion for infrastructural projects aimed at enhancing public safety and protecting critical assets. These include the construction of a pedestrian bridge for pupils of Yakubu Muazu Model Primary School along Birnin Kebbi Road and the erection of perimeter fencing around four major water treatment plants in Gagi, Mana, Asare, Old Airport, and Tamaje communities.

The Commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Dadi Adare, and for Lands and Housing, Barr. Nasiru Dantsoho, were also present at the press briefing. Both reiterated the administration’s commitment to fast-tracking economic empowerment and infrastructure delivery statewide.

These major project approvals underscore Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s strategic vision to drive sustainable development and inclusive growth in Sokoto State.