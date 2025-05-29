Slain graduate will get justice, Gov. Diri assures Ayama family

Gov. Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has assured the family of late Daniel Ayama, a 26-year-old graduate of the Federal University, Otuoke, that the state government will ensure justice is served in the wake of his tragic death.

Ayama was fatally shot on May 16 at the INEC Junction in Yenagoa. While the family alleges that he was killed by policemen, the state police command maintains it was a result of cult-related violence.

Governor Diri, who visited the bereaved family at their residence in Kpansia, Yenagoa, on Wednesday, expressed his condolences and promised a full investigation into the incident. He stated that the state’s Special Committee on Security and Human Rights Violations had already launched a probe and directed the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the state to be part of the process.

“For now, there are two conflicting reports about the murder of Daniel Ayama. The government will not take sides. What we want is the truth,” the governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah.

“Whether the police were involved or it was a cult-related shooting, a thorough, impartial investigation must take place. The police, being a professional body responsible for public safety, must allow room for transparency in this case,” he added.

Governor Diri also disclosed that the state government has taken over the medical treatment of three other individuals who sustained gunshot injuries during the same incident. He prayed for strength for the Ayama family to bear the loss of their son.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr. Smart Ayama thanked the governor for the condolence visit and support. He noted that although there were protests following the killing, the family opted not to continue with public demonstrations, saying it would not bring back their son. He, however, emphasized the need for justice.

Governor Diri was accompanied by several top officials, including the Chief of Staff, Dr. Peter Akpe; Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Orientation, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai; Commissioner for Youth Development, Alfred Nimizigha; Commissioner for Special Duties (Bayelsa West), Michael Magbisa; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Thompson Amule; and Technical Adviser on Treasury, Revenue and Accounts, Timipre Seipulou, among others.