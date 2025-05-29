Six dead in Akwa Ibom road traffic crash — FRSC cautions against reckless driving

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Akwa Ibom State has confirmed the deaths of six people—three males, one female, and two children—in a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday along Mbiabong Road, off Itu-Calabar Road.

The crash involved a tricycle (Keke) with registration number DUU407WZ and a DYNA truck without a visible registration number.

In a statement released Thursday, Sector Commander Assistant Corps Marshal Edward Odiete warned motorists against reckless driving, speeding, wrong-way driving, and distracted driving.

Odiete said the tragic incident could have been prevented if the drivers had observed basic safety measures and precautions.

The statement, signed by Paul James, SRC Public Enlightenment Officer, described the crash as unfortunate and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

It reads in part: “On Wednesday, 28th May 2025, at about 8:00 a.m., a fatal crash occurred along Mbiabong Road, off Itu-Calabar Road. The crash involved a tricycle with registration number DUU407WZ and a DYNA truck without registration number.

“Four males, one female, and two children were involved. Three of the males, the female, and both children—six in total—were confirmed dead. The remaining male, who was the driver of the DYNA truck, fled the scene before FRSC operatives arrived.

“FRSC personnel quickly mobilized and responded to the incident. Upon arrival, the bodies of the deceased were transported to a morgue.

“Eyewitnesses reported that the crash was caused by speeding and brake failure. After the victims were evacuated, the road was cleared of wreckage to restore traffic flow.”

The FRSC urged all road users to adhere strictly to traffic rules to prevent similar tragedies.