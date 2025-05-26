Signature Bank reports strong financial performance, first full-year profitability

By Etop Ekanem

Signature Bank has announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, at its 3rd Annual General Meeting held virtually.

The announcement highlighted a pivotal moment in the bank’s history, reflecting strong financial performance, key operational milestones, and the achievement of its first full-year profitability since its inception in 2022.

The bank posted a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N768 million, a significant turnaround from the N2.86 billion loss recorded in 2023. This outcome affirms the effectiveness of the Bank’s growth strategy, prudent financial management, and increasing market confidence, despite persistent macroeconomic challenges.

Gross earnings increased by 377 per cent year-on-year to N12.84 billion, driven by a strong rise in both interest and non-interest income. Interest income rose by 298 per cent to N9.06 billion, fuelled by a well-optimized asset portfolio and disciplined pricing strategies. Non-interest income surged nearly eleven-fold to N3.74 billion, reflecting increased transaction volumes and accelerated digital adoption.

Operating profit climbed by over 300 per cent to N7.61 billion, customer deposits grew by 233 per cent to N130.59 billion, reinforcing growing public trust and market presence. Total assets more than doubled, rising by 192 per cent to N178.86 billion from N61.22 billion in 2023.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting, Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, acting Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “Our strong financial performance is a testament to the collective resolve and disciplined execution of the board, management and staff. We remain focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders, while supporting the broader objective of economic transformation in Nigeria.”

Commenting, Dr. Chidiebere Nwokeocha, acting Managing Director/CEO, also stated: “2024 was a defining year for Signature Bank. Our return to profitability reflects the strength of our strategy, the resilience of our team, and the increasing trust of our customers.

As a dynamic and ambitious institution, we are laying the foundation for sustainable growth and positioning ourselves as a future-ready bank – agile, technology-driven, and inclusive.”