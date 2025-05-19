Shorelines: Lagos needs over ₦3trn to tackle coastal erosion — Commissioner

…Seeks Strategic Partnerships, Resolves Decade-Long Okun-Ajah, Maiyegun Land Dispute

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced that it requires over ₦3 trillion to effectively combat coastal erosion and protect its vulnerable shoreline communities.

Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, made this disclosure during the ongoing ministerial press briefing held at the State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja. The briefing is part of activities marking the second term, second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Alebiosu highlighted plans to scale up the deployment of groyne technology—a coastal defense system proven to protect against shoreline erosion. He explained that a groyne is a rigid hydraulic structure built from an ocean shore or riverbank to interrupt water flow and limit sediment movement.

The Commissioner noted that Lagos has already begun implementing this technology but extending it across the state’s 180 km shoreline presents a massive financial challenge.

“Constructing a single groyne is highly expensive, and extending this across the 180 km coastal stretch is projected to cost over ₦3 trillion,” he stated.

He called for strategic collaboration with the Federal Government and private sector, describing coastal protection as both a national environmental and economic challenge.

Alebiosu also led a high-level delegation to the Kingdom of the Netherlands to explore international best practices in sustainable coastal management. He praised the Dutch model, which integrates groynes, sand nourishment, and nature-based solutions, as a perfect reference for Lagos State.

The Commissioner emphasized that Lagos State is actively pursuing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to finance large-scale groyne deployment and coastal protection infrastructure.

“This initiative aligns with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s broader agenda to secure lives, protect assets, and unlock the economic potential of Lagos’ waterfronts,” Alebiosu stated.

He warned of the severe consequences if coastal erosion is left unchecked, affecting communities, investments, and the environment.

In a display of responsive leadership, the Lagos State Government successfully resolved the Okun-Ajah and Maiyegun land dispute that had lingered for over a decade.

Alebiosu announced that the conflict, which endangered the homes and livelihoods of hundreds of residents, was peacefully resolved through the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He credited the Governor’s “governance with a human face” approach for initiating a groundbreaking regularisation process that saved over 200 allottees from eviction and property loss.

“What we have achieved here is a testament to Mr. Governor’s belief that governance must prioritize people, their dignity, security, and future,” Alebiosu remarked.

He explained that many of the affected residents had unknowingly encroached on government land. Instead of demolitions, the State Government introduced an accommodation strategy, allowing settlers to regularize their land documents and remain legally on the property.

Alebiosu highlighted that the solution not only prevented displacement but also preserved businesses and livelihoods. He described the resolution as a significant victory for urban peacebuilding, aligning with the Governor’s urban development agenda.

“This is not just a resolution; it’s a message that in Lagos, people come first, and development will never come at the expense of humanity,” he concluded.