Shock and mourning as clergyman allegedly murders four siblings in Enugu community

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA — Tragedy has struck the Eche Ezema community in Ibagwa Aka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, as a local clergyman allegedly murdered four siblings.

The victims—Kamsiyochukwu Ezema (7), Ezinne Ezema (6), Ujunwa Ezema (5), and Chinedu Ezema (2)—were reportedly bludgeoned to death with a pestle by a pastor (name withheld) of a nearby Sabbath church.

The suspect is currently in police custody at the Divisional Police Station in Ibagwa Aka.

According to a family source, the children were alone at home when the pastor allegedly scaled the fence and carried out the attack.

“He used a pestle to kill them,” the source said, adding that the motive for the act remains unclear.

The children’s grieving parents, Chinonso and Loveth Ezema, who were not at home during the incident, are demanding justice.

“We want the police to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the perpetrator is held accountable,” the father stated.

He also revealed that their compound shares a fence with the church where the suspect serves.

A police officer at the Ibagwa Aka station, who confirmed the report but requested anonymity, stated that the case has been formally documented and investigations are ongoing.

“We appeal to the public to remain calm and allow investigators to uncover the facts surrounding this heartbreaking event,” the officer said.