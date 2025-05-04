Sharp Practices: Suspended vendor behind smear campaign against us, says P-CNGi

Vows not to bow to blackmail



The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi) has said that the allegation against its operations was a smear campaign from a vendor that was suspended from the P-CNGi Conversion Incentive Program in December 2024 due to unethical practices.

The agency publicly condemned the smear campaign orchestrated by the Independent Conversion Sector (ICS), led by one Charles Goriola Yakub of C & L Smart Energy Limited, Abuja.

Technical Assistant on Stakeholder Management and Public Engagement at P-CNGi, Kenechukwu Chukwu, in a public notice on Sunday in Abuja, stated that it took decisive actions by PCNG-i to sanitise the system and has since referred the matter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and action.

The agency revealed that the indicted vendor was suspended from the P-CNGi Conversion Incentive Program in December 2024 due to unethical practices involving the illegal sale of government-provided CNG kits at inflated prices ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦1.2 million.

According to him, investigations by P-CNGi were supported by video evidence and testimonies from affected operators, including reports of vehicle damage, prompting decisive action by P-CNGi.

P-CNGi emphasised that as an intervention programme, it does not directly award contracts or procure equipment but relies on other government agencies to maintain its focus on promotion and enablement. The Initiative reaffirmed its commitment to integrity and clean energy goals, warning that legal measures will be taken against ongoing electronic blackmail and cyberbullying by the accused party.

“The attention of the management of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) has been drawn to a sponsored smear campaign by a group known as the Independent Conversion Sector (ICS). The individual known to be behind the group is Mr. Charles Goriola Yakubu of C & L Smart Energy Limited, Lokogoma, Abuja.

“Records show that C & L Smart Energy was part of the PCNGI Conversion Incentive Program until December 2024, when it was suspended due to sharp practices involving the sale of government kits—otherwise meant to be installed for free for commercial operators—at inflated prices ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦1.2 million. PCNGI’s investigation, supported by video evidence and documentation, was extensive. Several operators who fell victim to the fraudulent activities of Mr. Yakubu and his company came forward, with some reporting that their vehicles were also damaged.

“PCNGI took firm action to address these malpractices and has referred the case to the EFCC for further investigation. We take the integrity of this program seriously. As an intervention initiative, PCNGI does not award contracts or carry out procurement directly; it relies on other MDAs to do so, allowing it to focus on its core role of promotion and enablement.

“We remain committed to this mission and urge the press and the public to avoid unnecessary distractions. In due course, legal actions and formal complaints regarding the ongoing electronic blackmail and cyberbullying by the individual in question will be filed. We hope they are prepared to defend their spurious claims publicly,” the statement said.