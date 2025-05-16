Shadow govt: People planning 500 lawyers to fight DSS — Utomi

Pat Utomi

By Henry Oduah

Renowned political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, revealed on Friday that a cohort of concerned Nigerians is rallying behind him with plans to assemble a legal team of 500 lawyers in response to a lawsuit initiated by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Utomi stated this in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, expressing appreciation for the outpouring of support.

“It’s energising (that) some want to put together 500 lawyers to defend me against the DSS,” he wrote.

The DSS dragged Utomi to the Federal High Court in Abuja, accusing him of attempting to establish what he terms a “shadow government.” The agency is urging the court to deem the initiative a constitutional violation and a potential destabilising force.

Filed on May 13 by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Akinlolu Kehinde, the suit names Utomi as the sole defendant. The DSS contends that his proposed alternative cabinet poses a serious risk to national stability and undermines the legitimacy of the sitting administration.

In reaction, Utomi said he was moved by the wave of solidarity from citizens nationwide.

“I am heartened by messages of solidarity from across Nigeria on this shadowy business of chasing shadows of shadow cabinets,” he wrote.

“They remind me of the Nigeria I used to know. I want to thank all.”

The former presidential candidate has since said the shadow government was not a rebellion, but a movement birthed by national consciousness without intent to grab power.