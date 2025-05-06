SGF denies disowning reappointment of NBRDA DG

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has dismissed media reports claiming that Sen. George Akume distanced himself from the reappointment of Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha.

Mustapha was recently reappointed as Director-General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), a move falsely linked to controversy involving the SGF.

Mr Segun Imohioson, Director of Information in the SGF’s office, clarified the matter on Tuesday in Abuja while addressing journalists.

He explained that he was misquoted as saying the SGF dissociated himself from Mustapha’s tenure extension, noting that the professor’s initial term ended on Oct. 27, 2024.

Imohioson stated that President Bola Tinubu had approved Mustapha’s reappointment for a final five-year term, effective from Oct. 31, 2024, and that the appointment letter was properly signed by the SGF.

“I want to set the record straight. At no point did I speak to any reporter or pressman about the SGF not being aware of Prof. Mustapha’s appointment,” he said.

He emphasised that such appointments were made solely at the discretion of the President, not the SGF.

“The SGF’s office only processes relevant documents as the Cabinet Secretariat of the Presidency.

“The decision to reappoint rests entirely with the President.

“So, the man has been appointed for a second term. The reappointment runs from Oct. 31, 2024, to 2029,” he added.