SFCG trains South East legal practitioners on freedom of religion protection

…Urges Protection of Citizens’ Rights

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu – A non-governmental organization, Search For Common Ground (SFCG), Nigeria, has conducted a three-day training for legal practitioners and human rights defenders in the South East geopolitical zone, emphasizing the need to protect citizens’ rights, particularly in matters related to Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB).

The event, which took place at the Bon Platinum Hotel, Enugu from May 6 to May 8, 2025, brought together legal professionals from the five states in the South East. The training focused on promoting peaceful coexistence and equipping participants with skills to respond effectively to FoRB violations.

Speaking at the event, Gaius Dachet, SFCG Nigeria’s Religious Specialist Engagement Officer, explained that the training aimed to promote and protect peaceful coexistence among people regardless of their religion or ethnicity.

“We have been working with different stakeholders to promote the rights of people, especially in the area of religion. This time, we are engaging from a legal perspective to train practitioners on how to respond to FoRB violations,” Pach said.

He highlighted that the organization’s mission is to transform how people manage conflicts, shifting from adversarial approaches to cooperative solutions. According to him, the program, titled PP-FoRB, focuses on individual rights beyond just religious affiliations.

“Our focus is not solely on religion but on the individual practicing that religion. We also conduct community sensitization to encourage mutual respect. Unfortunately, sometimes the vulnerable are marginalized, and that is why we initiated this engagement,” he added.

Dachet encouraged citizens to utilize SFCG’s toll-free line to report any violations of their rights, assuring that immediate assistance would be provided.

A participant at the training, Mr. Christopher Okorie, the Ebonyi State Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, commended the initiative. He described the experience as enlightening, adding that it deepened his understanding of FoRB protections.

He urged citizens not to allow religion, ethnicity, or political affiliations to cause division, stressing that everyone has the right to live in peace.

Similarly, Barr. Donatus Odoh, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Enugu Chapter, called for religious tolerance in Nigeria. He noted that the 1999 Constitution provides for freedom of religion and that more sensitization is necessary to educate people against religious intolerance.

“We must understand that killing one another for not practicing the same religion is unjustifiable. No one should take the place of God,” Odoh remarked.

The event concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to protecting citizens’ rights and promoting peaceful coexistence in their respective communities.