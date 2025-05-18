Seven persons confirmed dead, 16 injured in auto crash in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Seven people have been confirmed to have lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident which occurred in Niger state yesterday morning.

Besides the lives lost, no fewer than sixteen people were also said to have sustained various degrees of injuries. Eleven of those who sustained the injuries are said to have severe injuries.

The accident occurred in Essan town along the Agaie to Badeggi road in Katcha, a local state government area.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed the incident, adding that the Truck involved in the accident was carrying 36 passengers.

Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah, said that some of the injured were immediately rushed to Badeggi and Agaie health centers for treatment. In contrast, others were taken away by their colleagues for treatment.

“The vehicle involved in the accident was conveying federal government grains to Kano when it ran into a bad portion of the Lambata—Bida road.

“Most of the dead were taken away by their colleagues while others have been deposited at the mortuary,” the Director General explained.

Vanguard News