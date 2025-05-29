Senators link upsurge in banditry, Boko Haram activities to 2027 polls

•Senate asks security agencies to increase surveillance around Taraba, Plateau, Bauchi borders

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—Senators yesterday linked the current upsurge in banditry and Boko Haram activities to the 2027 elections.

Speaking during discussions on a motion of urgent importance on the many cases of Boko Haram and arm banditry, sponsored by Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau, PDP, Taraba North, both Senators Sunday Karimi, APC, Kogi West and Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central, urged the federal government to look deeper into cases of Boko Haram and the 2027 elections, saying a similar trend trailed the 2015 elections.

Senator Karimi warned that there were similar cases before the 2015 election, where some individuals prepared for violence in case they lost at the polls.

“In the last two weeks alone, several individuals from my senatorial district, up to 20, 25, even 30, have been kidnapped. You may recall that the governor of Borno State recently stated that the resurgence of Boko Haram has been linked to some disgruntled elements within the country, including some individuals in the military, who are allegedly collaborating with the insurgents. We must ask: why? What is the motive behind this? What do they stand to gain?

“Mr. President, you recently constituted a committee on national security, and I believe this matter must be thoroughly investigated. We cannot allow these disgruntled elements to destabilize the country for selfish political interests.

“We saw similar signs before the 2015 elections, where some individuals prepared for violence in case they lost at the polls. The same pattern appears to be emerging now as we approach the 2027 elections. These attacks may not be random, they may be coordinated efforts by those who feel they are losing political relevance and seek to plunge the country into chaos as a strategy to regain power by force.

“The panel you’ve set up must work closely with our security agencies to expose anyone collaborating with terrorists. These people must be unmasked and held accountable,’’ Karimi said.

On his part, Senator Goje said: “ Mr. President, this isn’t an isolated incident. Crises are erupting across the country, from Karim Lamido to areas in Bauchi, such as Alkaleri, and beyond. We need to ask hard questions: Why now? Why this sudden surge in violence?

“I strongly support Senator Karimi’s call for a deeper investigation. We must determine whether these incidents are linked to the political buildup to 2027. We cannot dismiss this as mere coincidence.

“Yesterday it was Lau. Before that, Alkaleri. Tomorrow, it could be any state in the federation. It’s shameful and deeply troubling that insecurity remains our nation’s greatest challenge.

“Yes, we acknowledge the efforts of the federal government and security agencies. But clearly, it is not enough. We must elevate national security to our top priority and act decisively.”

On his part, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who lamented the situation where people were killed on daily basis, said ‘’as a people, we must ensure that such tragedies, where over 70 people are killed in a single attack, never happen again

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace. I urge the security agencies to act on the Senate’s advice deploy more personnel, set up surveillance systems, and take proactive measures.”

Earlier, the Senate urged the security agencies to increase surveillance around the border of Taraba, Plateau and Bauchi states.

It also called on state and local governments to be more proactive and resolute in combating insecurity in affected communities.

The Upper Chamber has asked the National Emergency Management Agency and the North-East Development Commission (NEMA & NEDC) to immediately, as a matter of urgency, provide necessary relief materials to the affected Communities. The Senate observed one minute silence in respect of those who lost their lives during the crisis.